Chapelle Roan changes into a more modest second dress after shocking fans with her first topless gown

Styled by Genesis Webb, Chappell Roan 's garnet-coloured dress is a custom piece by the French luxury fashion house Mugler, designed by Miguel Castro Freitas. The chiffon ensemble featured no bodice and came with a matching cape, which Chappell wore on the carpet when she wanted to be more covered up.

Always the performance artist, Chappell, who was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance , wore a gown that had no top and barely covered the rest of her figure in a translucent garnet-coloured chiffon fabric. Let's decode the look:

Chappell Roan never fails to make a statement on the red carpet, and for the 2026 Grammys , she chose a look that has the internet abuzz. The singer arrived at the 68th Grammy Awards, grabbing all the attention in the room thanks to her sheer dress and a back tattoo that had everyone taking a second look.

The ensemble was inspired by the Spring-Summer 1998 couture collection by Manfred Thierry Mugler. It also features a draped cowl neckline that hangs from her nipple rings, a sheer body-hugging silhouette that enhances her curves, and a floor-sweeping train that follows her fluidly as she moves on the red carpet.

Chappell enhanced the risqué look with temporary tattoos in the same tone as her dress etched on her back. For a touch of gothic romanticism, the singer's accessories included a gold choker braided with pink gemstones. As for her hair and makeup, she went maximalist, opting for a smoky eye that added a bit of drama and copper-red locks styled with curly bangs and mermaid braids.

Fans were shocked and mesmerised by the ensemble at the same time. One wrote on X.com, “She has us speechless.” Another commented, “That back art is FIRE.” Someone wrote, “It's a femininomenon!”