Sara Tendulkar turns heads in black dress with front slit, Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in bold red mini at Ambani event. Watch

Reliance Foundation's United in Triumph event held on January 5 in Mumbai was a star-studded affair. The gala at Antilia was organised by Nita Ambani to celebrate India's World Cup champions across men's, women's, and blind cricket teams. Both Sara Tendulkar and Janhvi Kapoor showcased distinct, trend-setting styles at the red carpet event. Sara Tendulkar and Janhvi Kapoor at the United in Triumph event.

Janhvi Kapoor's vibrant floral mini is from Miu Miu

Actor Janhvi Kapoor opted for a playful yet sophisticated look that balanced a traditional silhouette with a modern, youthful cut. She wore a vibrant red mini dress by Miu Miu featuring a high-neck Mandarin collar and short sleeves. The dress was adorned with an all-over white and red floral print.

Janhvi's dress featured a unique wrap-around and knot detail at the waist, which added structure and a flattering drape to the silhouette. She paired the look with elegant white strappy heels, and went with a sleek high-bun and a clean, fresh makeup look with a soft pink lip, allowing the bold red of the dress to take centre stage.

Sara Tendulkar's look is all about minimalist glamour

Entrepreneur Sara Tendulkar, appearing alongside her parents Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, chose a floor-length black dress that exuded elegance. The maxi dress featured a modest V-neckline and a cinched waist defined by a thin black belt.

The standout feature was the thigh-high slit, which added a daring and modern touch to the otherwise minimalist black ensemble. Sara kept her accessories understated, wearing simple black sandals and minimal jewellery. Her hair was styled in soft waves with a centre parting, complementing the sophisticated and effortless vibe of her outfit.

Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani also graced the red carpet with the three World Cup-winning captains – Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepika TC – at the United in Triumph event on Monday.