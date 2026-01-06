Search
Tue, Jan 06, 2026
New Delhi oC

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur to Jemimah Rodrigues: Indian cricketers steal the show at Nita Ambani's event. Watch

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Published on: Jan 06, 2026 08:44 am IST

At an event hosted by Nita Ambani, cricketers showcased stunning outfits, including Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jhulan Goswami, and others.

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani hosted the felicitation ceremony, United in Triumph, of the Women’s, Men’s, and Blind Women’s Indian World Cup–winning teams on January 5 in Mumbai. Indian cricketing legends attended the event dressed to the nines. Here's a look at what the women cricketers wore to the occasion.

Smriti Mandhana, Arundhati Reddy, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Jemimah Rodrigues at the United in Triumph event. (Instagram/ Viral Bhayani, Manav Manglani)
Smriti Mandhana, Arundhati Reddy, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Jemimah Rodrigues at the United in Triumph event. (Instagram/ Viral Bhayani, Manav Manglani)

Also Read | Nita Ambani steals the spotlight in rose-pink saree paired with sparkling pearl and diamond jewellery at event. See pics

Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepika TC

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and women's blind cricket team captain Deepika TC also attended the Reliance Foundation event in Mumbai. While Deepika chose an elegant and classic black suit with a white button-down and a simple centre-parted, half-tied hairdo, Harmanpreet looked chic in a black and red saree paired with a black blouse and a brocade-embroidered corset.

Smriti Mandhana, Arundhati Reddy, and Radha Yadav

Smriti, Arundhati and Radha chose chic outfits for the occasion. While Smriti chose an emerald green gown with front pleats and a cropped blazer worn on top, Arundhati donned a grey suit embellished with silver adornments. As for Radha, she looked gorgeous in an ice blue midi dress featuring an off-the-shoulder design.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Indian cricket champion Jemimah Rodrigues looks lovely in a trendy, all-black ensemble featuring a strapless blouse and flared pants. While the top features a peplum silhouette, fitted bodice, and colourful floral embroidery, the pants have a flared silhouette. She completed the look with side-parted loose tresses, chunky bracelets, dangling earrings, and minimal glam.

Harleen Deol

The ever-smiling and confident Harleen made heads turn at the event in a black blazer dress featuring a notch lapel collar, full-length sleeves, a fitted silhouette on the bodice, a flowy skirt, midi hem length, and colourful floral embroidery. Side-parted loose locks, minimal makeup, smoky eyes, a gold bracelet, and a dainty neck chain rounded off the styling.

Mithali Raj

The former Indian cricketer opted for a simple look for the event, wearing a white, see-through silk blouse paired with a matching white spaghetti-strapped top and black flared pants. She completed the look with red heels, a small clutch, earrings, bracelets, rings, a red lip, glowy makeup, and loose tresses.

Jhulan Goswami

Indian former cricketer Jhulan Goswami looked elegant in an all-black attire for the occasion. She wore a black blazer adorned with silver embellishments on the arm, featuring a notch lapel collar, full-length sleeves, a front button closure, and a relaxed fit. She completed the look with matching pants, a matching blouse, black loafers, glasses, and a side-parted hairdo.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur to Jemimah Rodrigues: Indian cricketers steal the show at Nita Ambani's event. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On