Harmanpreet Kaur to Jemimah Rodrigues: Indian cricket team stars’ fashion game off field is all about class and comfort

The Indian cricket team charted history this weekend as they won the match against South Africa and lifted the World Cup trophy at the DY Patil Stadium. Also Read | Nita Ambani celebrates Indian women cricket team's historic World Cup win with Akash Ambani in simple attire at stadium Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Smriti Mandhana set fashion trends off the cricket field.

Apart from being world-class sportspersons on the field and impressing everyone with their skills, the women also wow millions of fans on Instagram with their stylish and comfortable fashion choices from time to time. Here's a look at the Indian cricket team stars’ fashion game off the field:

Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian batting superstar, who redefined women’s cricket in India and created history by becoming the country’s first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup-winning captain, prefers a simple yet stylish outlook when it comes to her fashion choices. Harmanpreet's style aesthetic is all about embracing breezy linens, wearing oversized tees with shorts, rocking classic gym wear pieces, and comfy athleisure fits, and this much is quite evident in the multiple photos she has posted on social media.

Be it an oversized, dual-toned hoodie in a white and purple shade worn over a top and pants, and styled with aviator shades, a stylish bracelet watch, diamond ear studs and a bracelet, or a brown linen sleeveless waistcoat paired with matching shorts, sunglasses, and a bucket hat, the cricket captain rocks it all.

Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues

Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a pivotal role in India’s title-winning campaign and was even the Player of the Match in the semi-final against Australia, loves to wear different silhouettes while maintaining her love for comfort in fashion.

Whether it's a stylish jacket and pants combo paired with a classic white tee or a gold silk saree paired with a rani pink, embroidered blouse, the cricketer never shies away from experimenting with different styles. However, when off the field, her go-to with each look is always a minimal glam with loose tresses, styled in a side parting.

Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana, who was the second-highest run scorer of the tournament with 434 runs from nine innings, keeps a more fun and stylish approach to her sartorial choices. One look at her pictures on social media, and you would agree. Like Harmanpreet, her wardrobe also boasts of linen co-ord looks and oversized fit. But, she also experiments with shackets, colourful knitted sweaters, Indian ethnic wear, and even floor-length gowns.