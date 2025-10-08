Exclusive | I do not cheat, I am a sportsperson: Yuzvendra Chahal reacts to Dhanashree's cheating allegation in marriage

It’s an unusual time to meet India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. A viral clip from a reality show has thrust the leg-spinner back into the spotlight. Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

In a segment from the show, his ex-wife, dancer and content creator Dhanashree Verma is seen talking with another contestant, hinting that Yuzi cheated just two months into their marriage. In response, the internet did what it does best: clipped, judged, and magnified the moment.

But the man at the centre of it all seems untouched. Sitting in the living room of his Gurugram home, Yuzi exudes a calm composure that sharply contrasts the digital storm.

Yuzi calls his ex-wife’s allegations baseless and exhausting. “I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat. Agar koi two months mei hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya? For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life and everyone else should do, too,” he says.

He adds, “Hamari shadi 4.5 years thi. Agar two months mei cheat hua hota toh kaun continue karta? Mai pehle bhi bol chuka hun ki mai past se nikal chuka hun. But some people are still stuck there. Abhi bhi kai log uss cheez ko pakde hue hain, abhi bhi unka ghar mere naam se chal raha hai toh they can continue doing that. I am not concerned or affected. And I have a feeling this is the last time I am addressing that chapter of my life.”

The 35-year-old insists, “Mai iss chapter ko bhula chuka hun. Koi kuch bhi keh deta hai, and social media pe chal jata hai. 100 baatein chalti hain, but the truth is only one, and those who matter, know it. Mere liye chapter closed hai. I don’t want to address it ever again,” adding, “I am focusing on my life and on my game.”

So what is his relationship status now? “I am single and not looking to mingle right now," laughs the player of the Punjab Kings squad.

As the conversation shifts from rumours to reality, Yuzi lights up again. A self-confessed gamer, he’s now turning that passion into a serious pursuit. “I’ve always loved to play games online. I love e-gaming. I know it has a huge future, and that’s where I plan to enter. I have a proper plan in place. In fact, our anthem is launching soon,” says Yuzi who grew up in Haryana in a middle-class family.

However, now his life is “very comfortable”.

Reflecting on his life so far, he says, “Back in the day, I didn’t expect to be successful. I was just enjoying playing. I loved playing and I focussed on that. Does it feel nice? Definitely. Life is comfortable. My mum is happy. I am happy."

But popularity and success has come with it's own pressure of fame and controversies. And during these tough times, it is his faith that keep shim going and grounded.

"When I feel stuck I listen to the Hanuman Chalisa. I listen to it every night. In fact, beforeany match, I listen to the Hanuman Chalisa. It gives me immense power and focus. Baki ye hai ki I just focus on playing well. There will always be something or the other but all that is nice and distraction. I spend time with my family and my friends. ”