Punjab Kings celebrate Top two finish in IPL 2025 with bhangra ft. Yuzvendra Chahal; Fans say ‘Punjab's party time'

After a long wait of 11 years, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have finally secured their place in the IPL Playoffs—and the team is buzzing with excitement. To mark the achievement, the franchise shared a celebratory video on Instagram featuring players Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, and Priyansh Arya breaking into an impromptu bhangra. The trio danced to Naag, the iconic 2001 Punjabi track by Jazzy B, adding a local cultural touch to the celebrations that instantly struck a chord with fans. Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer and teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh (Surjeet)

The road to the playoffs was sealed with a commanding six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Batting second, Punjab chased down the target with ease, thanks to a stunning 109-run second-wicket partnership between the young opener Priyansh Arya and Australian import Josh Inglis. Their aggressive strokeplay put Punjab in the driver’s seat, allowing them to cross the finish line with nine balls remaining. With this win, PBKS not only booked their ticket to the playoffs but also confirmed a top-two finish—a feat they last achieved more than a decade ago.

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages and appreciation for the players’ energy and charisma, both on and off the field. Yuzvendra’s dance moves, in particular, became a talking point. “This is the Punjab party time,” wrote one user on Instagram. “Dancing on the top of the table!” said another, capturing the joy of a long-suffering fanbase finally getting its moment.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer’s decision to bowl first proved wise. Spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh, the PBKS bowling unit put up a disciplined performance, restricting Mumbai Indians to 184 despite having played just 48 hours earlier in a grueling stretch of the tournament. Their clinical approach showcased the team’s depth, focus, and hunger for victory.

As per the IPL format, the top two teams now face off in Qualifier 1 on May 29. The winner will head straight to the final, while the loser gets another chance in Qualifier 2. Mumbai Indians, who finished fourth with 16 points, have also made it to the playoffs, keeping their hopes for another title alive.