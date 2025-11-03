Nita Ambani celebrates Indian women cricket team's historic World Cup win with Akash Ambani in simple attire at stadium

The Indian women’s cricket team etched its name in history as it cinched the Women’s World Cup title with a commanding 52-run victory over South Africa on Sunday. Nita Ambani, along with Akash Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and his wife, celebrated the win at the DY Patil Stadium. Nita Ambani celebrates Indian Women Team's World Cup win.

Pictures and videos shared by fan pages show Nita Ambani waving the Indian flag, cheering for the team, and feeling overjoyed as India won the World Cup. Let's decode what she wore for the occasion:

Nita Ambani's simple fit for the World Cup

To attend India's match against South Africa, Nita Ambani opted for a classic white shirt and blue denim jeans combination. Her simple, crisp white shirt features front button closures, a collared neckline, a curved hem, a relaxed silhouette, and full-length sleeves with folded cuffs.

She paired the blouse with dark blue denim jeans, and for the accessories, she opted for a luxurious gold bracelet watch, a statement gold ring adorned with a massive diamond centre stone, and diamond ear studs.

With her tresses left loose in a side parting and styled in soft waves, Nita Ambani opted for minimal makeup to complement her simple ensemble. She opted for darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink lip shade, and rouge-tinted cheeks.

Nita Ambani's 62nd birthday celebrations

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani turned 62 on November 1. To celebrate the special occasion, her team planned an intimate surprise bash, where the philanthropist was seen cutting the cake and celebrating with them. Additionally, Nita Ambani also visited a temple in Jamnagar with Mukesh Ambani to seek divine blessings.

Nita Ambani wore a simple yet stunningly embroidered Rani pink suit set for the birthday celebrations. The kurta features an intricate zari embroidery, sequin work, brocade embroidery, and patti work on the bodice and cuffs.

The full-length sleeves, a round neckline with a split, a relaxed silhouette, and a high-low hem round off the design elements. She paired the kurta with matching pink palazzo pants, pink embellished strappy sandals, gold bracelets, a statement ring with a massive diamond centrepiece, and dangling polki gold earrings.