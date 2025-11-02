Nita Ambani glows in gorgeous rani pink suit as she celebrates birthday with her team in Jamnagar. Watch

Nita Ambani celebrated her 62nd birthday on November 1. To mark the special occasion, her team hosted a surprise celebration in Jamnagar, and the video looks adorable. Nita Ambani celebrates her 62nd birthday with her team in Jamnagar.

On November 2, a fan page of the Ambani family posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "Nita Ambani birthday celebration with her team in Jamnagar." Here's a look at what the Reliance Foundation chairperson wore for the occasion.

The video shows a surprised Nita Ambani smiling brightly as she is welcomed by her team members, who can be heard singing the birthday song for her. They even decorated the room and created a path with rose petals. In the clip, she can be seen cutting the cake, sharing it with the staff, and doing a happy dance. In the end, one of the team members even applies the frosting on Nita's nose.

Decoding what Nita Ambani wore

Nita Ambani, known for her exquisite collection of sarees, ditched the six yards for a simple yet stunningly embroidered Rani pink suit set. The kurta features an intricate zari embroidery, sequin work, brocade embroidery, and patti work on the bodice and cuffs. The full-length sleeves, a round neckline with a split, a relaxed silhouette, and a high-low hem round off the design elements.

She paired the kurta with matching rani pink palazzo pants featuring a flared silhouette and gold patti embroidery on the hem. For accessories, the Reliance Foundation chairperson wore pink embellished strappy sandals, gold bracelets, a statement ring with a massive diamond centrepiece, and dangling polki gold earrings.

For the hairdo, Nita chose to tie her tresses in a centre-parted, messy braid with a few loose strands sculpting her face, and styled with a floral hair adornment. Lastly, for the glam, she chose muted smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, pink bindi, blushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing highlighter, and glossy pink lips.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and a director of Reliance Industries. She is married to Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, and they are parents to Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani.