Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, others steal the show at Smriti Mandhana's mehndi with their moves and style: Watch

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal have kickstarted their wedding celebrations, which are also being attended by the members of the Indian cricket team. In fact, several videos and pictures from the ceremonies show the World Cup-winning members dancing and having a blast with the bride and groom. Shreyanka Patil, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Yastika Bhatia, and Radha Yadav perform at Smriti Mandhana's mehndi ceremony.

A video from the couple's mehndi ceremony, shared by Shreyanka Patil, shows the cricketer alongside Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Yastika Bhatia, and Radha Yadav performing to Bollywood songs. Apart from their moves, their sartorial choices also stole the show. Let's find out what they wore:

The Indian cricket team wows with their style!

For the mehndi ceremony, Jemimah Rodrigues chose a deep maroon-red corset and skirt set adorned with gold floral brocade patterns. While the blouse features a strapless neckline and a fitted silhouette, the skirt is characterised by pleats on the front and a flowing design.

Jemimah styled the ensemble with gold jewels, including bangles, kadhas, rings, and earrings. With her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled in soft waves, she chose minimal glam with the outfit.

Shreyanka and Radha Yadav, on the other hand, chose to wear lehengas for the occasion. While Shreyanka wore a purple brocade embroidered bustier blouse and skirt set, Radha wore a sequin-embellished, midnight blue lehenga featuring a half-sleeved blouse and skirt. They both styled their outfits with a choker necklace, loose tresses, and minimal glam.

Meanwhile, Arundhati stole the show with a cool, all-black outfit featuring gold embroidery. She donned a kurta with flared pants and layered both with an embellished jacket. Lastly, Yastika Bhatia looked gorgeous in a purple, embroidered kurta paired with palazzo pants, styled with sneakers and gold jhumkis.

How did the internet react?

Fans of the cricketers loved their dance and what they wore for the mehndi ceremony. One Instagram user commented, “These girls are pure gold!! Top performers not only on the cricket field, but on stage as well.”

Another wrote, “Arundhati's outfits are best.” Someone commented, “They deserve this much fun after the World Cup win, and this is the perfect timing for the wedding.” A fan remarked, “Radha ki costume! Everyone looks so good.”