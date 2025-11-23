Smriti Mandhana turns into a gorgeous bride-to-be with Palash Muchhal for wedding mehndi ceremony. See pics

India’s World Cup-winning star Smriti Mandhana is all set to tie the knot with music composer Palash Muchhal. Recently, the couple hosted their mehndi ceremony, attended by close friends and family, including the members of the Indian cricket team. Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal pose during their mehndi ceremony with Palash's sister, Palak Muchhal and Mithoon.

While Palash wore an ivory silk kurta-pyjama set, Smriti donned a gorgeous, statement saree for the occasion. The soon-to-be-married couple posed with their loved ones during the ceremony, and even flaunted their mehndi designs. Let's decode what they wore.

Smriti Mandhana's statement saree look

On November 22, Palash Muchhal's sister, Palak Muchhal, shared a photo of the couple from their wedding mehndi ceremony, captioning it, “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge…#SmritiWedsPalash.” For the occasion, Smriti wore an ombre statement saree that comes in purple and lavender shades.

The pre-draped ensemble features a gathered design at the waist, a floor-grazing hem length, a pleated pallu, delicate gold embroidery along the borders, and a figure-hugging silhouette. The cricketer paired the saree with a matching purple blouse featuring gold embroidery, a cropped hem, short sleeves, and a snug fit.

Smriti completed the look with an embroidered drape, which she wore over the blouse, and features heavy gold appliqué work. For accessories, the bride-to-be chose a dainty mang tika, her engagement ring, and a choker necklace. With her hair tied in a messy ponytail and minimal makeup, Smriti rounded off the styling.

What did Palash wear?

As for Palash, he complemented his partner in an ivory silk kurta featuring full-length sleeves and a relaxed fit. Matching ivory, straight-fit pants and a cream-coloured Nehru jacket featuring golden embroidery and Mandarin collars rounded off the ensemble. A pair of sunglasses and embroidered juttis completed his mehndi outfit.

How did the internet react to the pictures?

Fans flooded the comments section with best wishes for the couple. One Instagram user wrote, “One is a great cricketer and the second one is a great human. Congratulations, both.” Another commented, “She won the World Cup, Palash won the real trophy.” Someone wrote, “Switching from gloves to mehndi art for the day.”