Smriti Mandhana announces engagement to Palash Muchhal in choreographed Instagram reveal; wedding set for November 23

India’s World Cup-winning star Smriti Mandhana announced her engagement to music composer Palash Muchhal on Thursday through a choreographed Instagram reveal featuring her India teammates. While the viral video did not mention a wedding date, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the big reveal when he extended his heartfelt wishes to the India batter. Smriti Mandhana announced her engagement to Palash Muchhal

Mandhana was joined by Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, and Arundhati Reddy in the video, which quickly went viral on social media. The five India players performed a neatly choreographed routine to “Samjho Ho Hi Gaya” from the 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai. In the final frame, Mandhana unveiled her wedding ring, finally putting an end to long-standing rumours.

While the rumours had been around for a while, Muchhal had hinted at the wedding last month during an event at the State Press Club in Indore. Although he offered no direct confirmation, he said in a statement that Mandhana would soon become the “daughter-in-law of Indore”.

Wedding on November 23

In an elaborate congratulatory note to Mandhana and Muchhal, PM Modi extended his warm wishes to the couple, praising their shared values and wishing them a life rooted in trust, love and harmony. He said Mandhana’s “cover drive” and Muchhal’s “musical symphony” would come together in a wonderful partnership. In the same message, Modi also revealed the wedding date, confirming that the couple will tie the knot on November 23, 2025.

PM Narendra Modi's message to Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal

The off-field celebrations come just days after her on-field triumph. Last month, the Indian team scripted history in Navi Mumbai when they lifted their maiden world title after defeating South Africa in the Women's ODI World Cup final. Mandhana topped the batting chart in the tournament with 434 runs in nine innings, the most an Indian batter in a single edition.