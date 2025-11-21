Who is Palash Muchhal? Everything you need to know on Smriti Mandhana’s fiance

Smriti Mandhana confirmed her engagement to music composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal. The World Cup winner did not go for the usual photoshoots or a dramatic announcement for her big day. She just dropped a choreographed Instagram reel with her teammates, and it was enough to send the internet into a meltdown. Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana have confirmed their engagement.(Instagram/@palash_muchhal)

In the now-viral clip, she is dancing with Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, and Shreyanka Patil to Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from Lage Raho Munna Bhai. The wedding is set for November 23.

Watch it here:

The announcement comes just weeks after India won the 2025 World Cup, beating South Africa. Mandhana, who was the vice-captain, wrapped the tournament with 434 runs across nine games - easily her strongest World Cup so far.

Who is Palash Muchhal?

Palash grew up in Indore, born in 1995, and trained as a classical singer before he worked his way into composing. His first Bollywood break came with Dishkiyaoon in 2014. Over the years, he has worked on films like Sweety Weds NRI and Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho to his list. He also dabbles in independent music and is currently directing Raju Bajewala, starring Avika Gor and Chandan Roy, CNBC reported. He is also the younger brother of popular singer Palak Muchhal.

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal's relationship timeline

Smriti and Palash started dating in 2019. They kept things quiet for a long time and only went public in July 2024, when they posted an anniversary picture marking five years together.

Palash has also shared a beautiful clip of him proposing to Smriti at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Smriti looked gorgeous in a red gown while Palash complemented her in a grey-black suit. The duo was recorded getting emotional and smiling in the clip. "She said yes," Palash captioned the video.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's adorable Instagram moments

Palash had his own moment on social media after India lifted the trophy. He posted a photo of Smriti holding the cup. “Am I still dreaming?” he captioned the post.

It did not take long for cricket pages and fan accounts to pick it up. People also spotted something new: a tattoo on his forearm that read “SM18,” a clear nod to her initials and jersey number. Palash shared another photo with the caption, “Sabse aagey hai hum Hindustani.”

