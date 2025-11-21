PM Narendra Modi congratulates Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal ahead of their wedding: ‘May their dreams intertwine’

Music composer Palash Muchhal is all set to tie the knot with India’s World Cup–winning cricket star Smriti Mandhana later this week. Ahead of their big day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent the couple a heartfelt congratulatory letter, wishing them a lifetime of happiness, writing, “may both teams win in the game of life.” Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana have been dating for several years now.

PM Modi sends wishes to Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal

A copy of PM Modi’s congratulatory letter to the couple has surfaced on social media, in which he not only extends his warm wishes but also reveals their wedding date. He even shared a glimpse of the celebrations, expressing delight that a cricket match is part of the festivities.

“It is delightful to learn about the wedding of Smriti and Palaash to be held on 23rd November, 2025. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Mandhana and Muchhal families on the auspicious and joyous occasion,” Modi wrote.

He continued, “Walking hand in hand through every season of life, may the couple find strength in each other's presence and their hearts, minds and souls be in harmony. May their dreams intertwine and grow together, guiding them toward a future filled with joy and deep understanding.”

“May Smriti and Palaash build a shared life rooted in trust, standing by each other always, embracing responsibilities with love and growing together through each other's strengths and imperfections. As they start a new, beautiful life together, the grace of Smriti's cover drive meets the lilting musical symphony of Palaash in a wonderful partnership,” Modi added.

Concluding his letter, PM Modi shared, “It is fitting that a Celebration Cricket Match has been scheduled between Team Groom and Team Bride! May both these teams win in the game of life. I send my blessings to the couple for the momentous occasion.”

On Thursday, Smriti Mandhana announced her engagement to Palash on Thursday through a choreographed Instagram reveal featuring her India teammates. Mandhana was joined by Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, and Arundhati Reddy in the video. The five India players performed a choreographed routine to Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from the 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai. In the final frame, Mandhana unveiled her wedding ring, putting an end to all the buzz around her wedding.

About Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding

Some time back, Palash confirmed his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana. During an event at the State Press Club last month, Palash, who hails from Indore, was asked about his bond with Smriti. As quoted by news agency PTI, Palash said, "She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that’s all I want to say. I've given you the headline." The couple will tie the knot on November 23, 2025.