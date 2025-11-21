Son of Dawood's sister, Orry, others attended lavish parties in Dubai, Mumbai', claims drug trafficker

Popular social media personality Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, is in soup over an alleged drug syndicate linked with the Dawood Ibrahim gang, with the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police having summoned him to join the probe. Attendees of these parties included the son of Dawood’s deceased sister Haseena Parkar, Orry, actors Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, claimed drug trafficker.(Instagram)

Orry's name emerged in the probe after the interrogation of a drug trafficker - Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh - recently deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who told officials about rave parties whose guests included several Bollywood A-listers, other film celebrities and politicians.

As reported by HT earlier, the parties, in Mumbai and Dubai, were organised by Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, a close aide of fugitive drug kingpin Salim Dola, who is a key member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

'Son of Dawood's sister, Orry were at lavish parties'

The the ANC told a metropolitan magistrate court in Maharashtra's Mumbai on November 13 that Shaikh had claimed to have arranged lavish parties for celebrities in Dubai and Mumbai.

Attendees of these parties included the son of Dawood’s deceased sister Haseena Parkar, Orry, actors Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddharth Kapoor, film producers Abbas-Mustan, rapper Loka, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddique, Shaikh told police during interrogation, according to ANC's remand application before the court.

The crime branch is yet to verify the claims made by Shaikh as their investigation is at a preliminary stage, an earlier HT report quoted an ANC officer as saying.

“We will question Orry about the claims made by Shaikh... We will decide whether to question other celebrities and political leaders mentioned by Shaikh after we question Orry,” the officer told HT.

Orry representative appeared before the ANC on Thursday and told police that he was out of the city and would be able to join the probe after November 25, a police officer familiar with the matter said.

The officer told HT a date will be decided and conveyed to him.

The case dates back to August 2022, when the crime branch and the Ghatkopar ANC arrested Mohammad Shahrukh Mohammad Shafi Shaikh - Worli resident - from Nagpada, and recovered mephedrone (MD) worth ₹1.19 lakh from him.

Several other alleged drug peddlers were arrested subsequently, and in a big breakthrough in March 2024, a mephedrone-manufacturing facility in a farm in Sangli district was busted. The facility

Authorities in the crime branch said the facility was reportedly run by wanted drug trafficker and Dawood aide Salim Dola along with his son, Tahe, who was deported from the UAE and taken into custody by Mumbai Police in June this year. His relative Mustaffa Mohammad Khubbawala was deported the following month.

Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh - who was arrested on November 5 after being deported from the UAE - admitted to establishing multiple drug-manufacturing units and operating a distribution network for substances such as cocaine, MDMA (Ecstasy) tablets, hashish, charas and mephedrone, the earlier HT report quoted an officer as saying.

(With inputs from Vinay Dalvi)