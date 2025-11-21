Rave parties for celebs: Orry seeks more time to appear before police

Mumbai: Orhan Awatramani alias Orry, a socialite and social media influencer who had been summoned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police crime branch, has sought more time to appear before investigators. Orhan Awatramani alias Orry (HT Photo)

Orry’s representative appeared before the ANC on Thursday and told police that he was out of the city and would be able to join the probe into an alleged drug trafficking syndicate linked with the Dawood Ibrahim gang after November 25, a police officer familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

“We will decide a date and let him know,” the officer said.

As reported by HT earlier, Orry will be questioned about revelations made by alleged drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, who was deported recently from Dubai.

On November 13, the ANC, in a remand application, told a metropolitan magistrate court in the city that Shaikh had claimed to have arranged lavish parties for celebrities in Dubai and Mumbai. Attendees included the son of Dawood’s deceased sister Haseena Parkar, actors Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddharth Kapoor, film producers Abbas-Mustan, rapper Loka, Orry, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddique, Shaikh told police during interrogation.

The crime branch is yet to verify the claims made by Shaikh as their investigation is at a preliminary stage, an ANC officer said.

“We will question Orry about the claims made by Shaikh,” the officer told HT. “We will decide whether to question other celebrities and political leaders mentioned by Shaikh after we question Orry.”

Police believe that Shaikh can provide vital clues to an international drugs and hawala network linked to key gangsters and traffickers. The case dates back to August 2022, when the crime branch and the Ghatkopar ANC arrested Worli resident, Mohammad Shahrukh Mohammad Shafi Shaikh, from Nagpada, and recovered mephedrone (MD) worth ₹1.19 lakh from him. Several other alleged drug peddlers were arrested subsequently, while the big breakthrough came in March 2024, when a mephedrone-manufacturing facility in a farm in Sangli district was busted.

The facility was allegedly controlled by wanted drug trafficker Salim Dola and his son Taher, sources in the crime branch said. Taher was deported from the United Arab Emirates and arrested by Mumbai police in June this year, while his relative, Mustaffa Mohammad Khubbawala, was deported a month later.

“The raw material required to make MD in Sangli was provided by Khubbawala from Surat. From Sangli, the bulk of the manufactured drugs would be sent to Mira Road,” said a police officer.

The traffickers used luxury cars like Mercedes and BMWs to transport the drugs, to avoid raising suspicion, and the money collected from distributors was sent to the key players who operated the network from Dubai via hawala channels, the officer said.

Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, who was arrested on November 5 after he was deported from the UAE, has confessed to setting up several drug manufacturing units and a network that supplied drugs like cocaine, MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, hashish, charas and Mephedrone, the officer revealed.