Jemimah Rodrigues makes a stylish statement in floral outfit on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s show Too Much. See pics

Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues, the star of India’s national women’s cricket team, is a fashionista at heart. The 25-year-old athlete recently appeared as a guest on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s show Too Much, and she definitely brought her A-game to the style table. For the episode, Jemimah slipped into a bright, blooming floral dress that’s guaranteed to inspire your next outfit. Let’s decode her look and take some chic style notes. (Also read: Harmanpreet Kaur to Jemimah Rodrigues: Indian cricket team stars’ fashion game off field is all about class and comfort ) The 25-year-old cricketer Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues impressed on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's show with a stylish floral co-ord set.

Jemimah rocks stylish floral printed outfit

Jemimah’s style is anything but boring, and her latest look proves it effortlessly. She opted for a chic co-ord set featuring a sky-blue crop top designed with a straight neckline, delicate thin straps, and a fitted bodice that highlighted her athletic frame. The soothing blue base was elevated with vibrant floral prints in captivating shades of pink, red, blue, and green, all beautifully adorned with white crystals that added just the right touch of glam.

She paired the top with a matching high-waisted pencil skirt, creating a seamless monochrome moment that felt fresh, feminine, and perfectly put together.

How she styled her look

She accessorised the look with a pair of golden asymmetrical earrings, a sleek bracelet adorning one wrist, a watch on the other, and multiple quirky rings stacked stylishly on her fingers. To finish the ensemble, she slipped into a pair of nude pump heels, perfectly tying the entire look together with understated elegance.

Her makeup was soft and subtle, featuring nude eyeshadow, a sharp winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, plenty of highlighter, and a smooth nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose in a side partition, cascading beautifully over her shoulder.

About Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues is an Indian cricketer known for her role as a middle-order batter in the national women's team. She has been a key part of India’s major victories, including the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup and the 2022 Women’s Asia Cup.