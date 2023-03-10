T-shirts for summer: Go for breathable cotton fabric

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
T-shirts are a wardrobe staple round the year, especially so in the summer season. The comfort of the t-shirt is simply unparalleled. Easy to slip into, one should have an array of options in one’s wardrobe. Whether you’re home after a tiring day at work or you’re simply spending your weekend immersed in a book, the most obvious go-to apparel one would go for is a humble t-shirt. One should have a mix of solid and printed t-shirts.
We have shortlisted some t-shirts for women from Snapdeal. They are made from cotton or cotton blend fabrics. Comfortable and easy-breezy, women will love to stay in them 24x7. Scroll down to take a look at our selections. They promise great fit and are available in striking colour options. You can wear them in your everyday wear. The best part is all of them come at really affordable prices.
UrbanMark Women Round Neck Solid Half Sleeves Babylock Ribbed Crop T-Shirt - Peach
This ribbed crop t-shirt is available in peach colour. It has a round neck and short sleeves. Made from cotton blend fabric, the fit of the garment is super flattering indeed. Girls wearing this will look chic and stunning. Perfect for casual wear, to round off the look one can throw on a pencil skirt, a pair of sneakers to ace the sporty look.
UrbanMark Women 100% Cotton Round Neck Text Printed Half Sleeves T-Shirt - Peach
This t-shirt for women is made from 100% cotton fabric. It has a round neck and short sleeves. Available in peach colour, it comes with a slogan written on it. The fit of the garment is great. It is perfect for casual wear. Comfortable to wear and made from breathable material, it can easily be one's go-to comfort wear.
UrbanMark Women Round Neck Solid Half Sleeves Ribbed Crop T-Shirt with Button Closure - Grey
This t-shirt is available in two colour options - grey and mustard. It's a ribbed crop apparel that comes with button closure. Made from cotton blend fabric, this one is available in slim fit and looks flattering indeed. The comfort quotient of the apparel is high and this is why women will find themselves grabbing this one when in a mood to lay down and unwind.
UrbanMark Women 100% Cotton Round Neck Solid Half Sleeves T-Shirt with Contrast Taping - Peach
This plain t-shirt in solid colour has a round neck and short sleeves. It is available in peach colour and is made from breathable cotton material. It is super comfortable to wear and has a nice fit as well. One can wear this when stepping out to run errands, at home or when out in a park for a stroll.
UrbanMark Women 100% Cotton Round Neck Graphic Printed Half Sleeves T-Shirt - Teal
Looking for a comfortable graphic t-shirt? This one will look great on women from different age groups. It is available in teal colour and features a great print with slogan written on it. Made from 100% cotton material, this one feels soft and is skin-friendly. Super comfortable, it has a nice fit as well. It has a round neck and short sleeves.
|Product
|Price
|Urbanmark - Peach Viscose Slim Fit Women's T-shirt ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 399
|Urbanmark - Peach Cotton Regular Fit Women's T-shirt ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 399
|Urbanmark - Grey Cotton Slim Fit Women's T-shirt ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 399
|Urbanmark - Peach Cotton Regular Fit Women's T-shirt ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 299
|Urbanmark - Teal Cotton Regular Fit Women's T-shirt ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 349
