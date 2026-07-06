7 lipstick shades I keep reaching for every week for their long-lasting effect

If there's one beauty product I can never have enough of, it's lipstick. While my collection includes everything from bold reds to experimental colours, there are a handful of shades I find myself reaching for week after week. They're versatile, flattering, and effortlessly elevate any look.

Lipstick shades I keep coming back to

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Whether I'm heading to work, grabbing coffee with friends, attending a dinner, or simply running errands, these seven lipstick shades never disappoint. Here's why they've earned a permanent spot in my makeup bag.

Why these shades stay in my rotation

One of the reasons I keep reaching for these shades is their versatility. They pair well with a variety of makeup styles, from natural "no-makeup" looks to glamorous evening makeup. Instead of buying every trending colour, I've learned that having a reliable collection of timeless shades makes getting ready much easier.

Choosing the right finish also makes a difference. Cream formulas are perfect for everyday comfort, matte lipsticks offer long-lasting wear for busy days, and satin finishes provide a beautiful balance between hydration and durability. By mixing different finishes in these favourite shades, I can create fresh looks without endlessly expanding my collection.

Seven lipstick shades that have become my weekly staples.

Classic Nude

A classic nude is my ultimate everyday essential. It's the shade I wear when I want a polished look without drawing too much attention to my lips. The key is finding a nude that complements my skin tone instead of washing it out. Paired with minimal makeup, it creates a fresh, natural appearance, while with a smoky eye, it balances the entire look beautifully.

Dusty Rose

Dusty rose strikes the perfect balance between pink and neutral. It's soft, feminine, and suitable for almost every occasion. I love wearing it to the office or for casual brunches because it adds just enough colour to brighten my face without feeling overdone. It's one of those universally flattering shades that works across seasons.

Soft Pink

Whenever I can't decide what lipstick to wear, soft pink is my safe choice. This muted shade gives my lips a healthy, sophisticated finish that complements both daytime and evening makeup. It's elegant enough for formal settings yet relaxed enough for everyday wear, making it one of the most versatile colours in my collection.

Terracotta Brown

Terracotta brown has become a favourite because it adds warmth and richness to any makeup look. It's especially flattering during autumn and winter, but honestly, I wear it year-round. This earthy shade pairs beautifully with bronzed skin and neutral eye makeup, creating a chic, modern aesthetic that never feels outdated.

Classic Red

Every lipstick collection deserves a timeless red. Whether I'm attending a celebration, going on a dinner date, or simply want an instant confidence boost, classic red never disappoints. A well-chosen red lipstick has the power to transform even the simplest outfit into something sophisticated. It's bold, glamorous, and always makes a statement.

Berry Plum

Berry plum is my go-to shade whenever I want something deeper than red but just as impactful. The rich undertones make it ideal for evening events and festive occasions. Even with minimal eye makeup, this lipstick creates a dramatic effect that feels elegant rather than overpowering. During cooler months, it's one of the shades I wear most often.

Peachy Coral

For days when I want my makeup to feel bright and cheerful, peachy coral is my first choice. This fresh, vibrant shade instantly livens up my complexion and pairs beautifully with dewy skin and a touch of mascara. It's perfect for spring and summer but also works wonderfully whenever I need a pop of colour to lift my mood.

At the end of the day, the best lipstick isn't necessarily the newest launch or the trendiest colour; it's the one that makes you feel confident every time you wear it. These seven shades have earned a permanent place in my makeup routine because they're dependable, flattering, and suitable for nearly every occasion. No matter how many new lipsticks I try, I always find myself coming back to these trusted favourites week after week.

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FAQ for lipsticks How do I choose the right lipstick shade? Choose a shade based on your skin tone, undertone, and the occasion. Nude shades are great for everyday wear, while reds, berries, and bold colors are perfect for special occasions.

How long does the lipstick last? Wear time depends on the formula. Long-wear and matte lipsticks typically last 6–12 hours, while creamy or satin formulas may need reapplication after eating or drinking.

Will the lipstick dry out my lips? Hydrating formulas help keep lips soft. If using a matte lipstick, apply a lip balm beforehand for extra comfort.

How do I make my lipstick last longer? Exfoliate your lips, apply a lip balm, use a lip liner, apply the lipstick, blot with a tissue, and add a second coat for longer wear.

Is the lipstick cruelty-free or vegan? This depends on the brand. Refer to the product packaging or brand information to confirm if it is cruelty-free and/or vegan.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.