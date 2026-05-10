7 trendy jewellery pieces everyone is buying this season: Get best deals on the Amazon Summer Sale 2026
Amazon Summer Sale is the perfect time to upgrade your style quotient by buying these trendy and stylish jewellery pieces at amazong discounts.
Our Picks
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Gargi by P.N. Gadgil and Sons | 925 Sterling Silver | Twisted Oval Hoop Earrings | Valentines Day Gift for Her | Gifts for Girlfriend, Women & Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity & Hallmark
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GIVA 925 Silver Golden Sapphire Blue Sphere Earrings| Drops to Gift Women & Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp | 6 Months Warranty
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Shining Diva Fashion 18k Rose Gold Plated Latest Fancy Stylish Copper Zircon Bali Earrings for Women and Girls (12838er) Valentine Gift for Girlfriend
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Zaveri Pearls Pink Stones Kundan & Beads Dangle Ethnic Earring For Women -ZPFK16183
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CLARA 925 Sterling Silver Verde Stud Earrings | Platinum Plated | Daily Wear |Gift for Women and Girls
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PALMONAS Hearts All Over Bracelet for Women - Jewellery Gift for Girls & Women, Waterproof Anti Tarnish Bracelets | Stylish & Trendy Bracelet for Ladies
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GIVA 925 Silver Rose Gold Classic Shine Bracelet, Adjustable | Gifts for Women and Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp | 6 Months Warranty
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ZAVERI PEARLS Set of 2 Rose Gold Contemporary Cubic Zirconia Brass Kada Style Bracelet For Women-ZPFK11116
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Clara 925 Sterling Silver Heart Bracelet, Adjustable, Rhodium Plated, Swiss Zirconia Gift for Women and Girls
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Shining Diva Fashion 18K Gold Plated Stainless Steel Openable Crystal Bracelet | Cuff Bangle | Friendship Couple Wedding Gifts for Mother Sister Wife Girlfriend | Anti Tarnish Jewellery (D_Gold)
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GIVA 925 Silver Zircon Flower Pendant with Box Chain | Gifts for Girlfriend, Gifts for Women and Girls |With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp | 6 Month Warranty*
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925 Sterling Silver Pendant Necklace for Women | CZ Studded Elegant Locket with Chain | Hallmark Certified | Stylish Daily Wear & Gift
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Clara 925 Sterling Silver Two Hearts Pendant Chain Necklace | Platinum Plated, Swiss Zirconia |Gift for Women and Girls
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Swarovski Stilla pendant, Octagon cut, White, Rhodium plated
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Miss Highness 925 Silver Krishna Flute Pendant Necklace for Women & Girls | Minimal Daily Wear | Silver Jewellery With Authenticity Certificate | Gift for Girlfriend Wife |With Chain Pendant,(MH-P-26)
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ZAVYA 925 Sterling Silver Pink Heart Rose Gold Plated Ring | Gifts For Women And Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Hallmark
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GIVA 925 Silver Golden Halo of Love Ring | Gifts for Women and Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp | 6 Months Warranty*
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CLARA Pure 925 Sterling Silver Luca Adjustable Ring Gift for Women and Girls
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Miss Highness 925 Silver Infinity Adjustable Ring for Women and Girls | Trendy Design | Stylish Silver Jewellery | With Authenticity Certificate | Gift for Girlfriend Wife | Daily Wear Ring,(MH-R-15)
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Zarkan 925 Hallmark Silver Everleaf Glow Ring | Adjustable Open Rings | Fashion Jewelry | Trendy Design |Gifts for Women |With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp |
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Swarovski Matrix Tennis Necklace and Stud Earrings Set, Round cut, White, Rhodium plated
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Clara 925 Sterling Silver Queens Necklace Jewellery Set With Earrings | Rhodium Plated, Swiss Zirconia stone | Gift for Women and Girls
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GIVA 925 Silver Anushka Sharma Rose Gold Queen Of Dreams Set|Gifts For Girlfriend,Rakshabandhan Gift For Sister Bhabhi,Women&Girls|With Certificate Of Authenticity And 925 Stamp|6 Months Warranty
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Real Natural Freshwater Round Pearl Necklace and Earrings Set With Certificate For Women Girls (Double Line)
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Peora Original Handcrafted Meenakari Enamel Choker Necklace with Earrings Jewellery Set for Women
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GIVA 925 Silver Sparkling Light Anklet,Single | Gifts for Women and Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp | 6 Months Warranty
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OVANA 925 Sterling Silver | Blue Eye Anklet | Evil Eye (Single Anklet) | Adjustable Chain | 925 Hallmarked | Gift for Her | Gifts for Women Bhabhi and Girls
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CLARA 925 Sterling Silver Lotus Anklet Payal (Single) | Adjustable Chain | Gift for Women and Girls
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ROOVI Pure 925 Sterling Silver Lotus Chandi Anklet Payal for Women & Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Hallmark
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Astro Cart Pyrite Anklet For WoWomenपाइराइट एंक्लेट Pyrite Stone Anklet Original Pierite Crystal Toe Ring IGL Certified Pyrite Gemstone Anklets
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If your heart skips a beat every time you hear the word jewellery, then you are a jewellery lover. From those elegant and traditional jhumka sets to the timeless pearl necklaces or those long-lasting anti-tarnish jewellery pieces, this Amazon Summer Sale has this and a lot more at slashed prices.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or searching for the perfect gift, enjoy stunning designs at exciting discounts. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your jewellery collection with stylish pieces that combine beauty, comfort, and affordability all in one dazzling summer sale. So, this Amazon sale, make the most of the amazing deals and discounts, and add your favourites to the cart to save big.
Earrings at up to 50% off
Shine brighter for weddings or casual evenings with this stunning earrings collection, specially curated from the Amazon Summer Sale. From elegant studs to glamorous danglers, each piece is designed to complement every outfit and occasion. From sterling silver finish to anti-tarnish ones, these earrings suit your mood and style, adding a charm to your look. During the Amazon sale, you can get up to 50% off on these earrings.
Bracelets at up to 40% off
Add a touch of elegance to your everyday style with this fashionable bracelet collection during the Amazon Summer Sale. Designed with modern trends and timeless charm, these bracelets are perfect for casual wear, festive occasions, and special events. You can get up to 40% off on these bracelets. Crafted from premium-quality materials, they offer durability, comfort, and a luxurious finish. Whether you prefer minimal designs or statement pieces, our collection has something for every personality and outfit. Pair them effortlessly with western or ethnic wear and enjoy stylish accessories at unbeatable summer sale prices.
Chain and Pendant Set at up to 60% off{{/usCountry}}
Chain and Pendant Set at up to 60% off{{/usCountry}}
Enhance your look with our elegant chain and pendant sets, now available at exciting prices during the Amazon Summer Sale. Featuring beautifully crafted pendants with sleek and stylish chains, these sets are perfect for daily wear, office looks, parties, or gifting. Designed with premium-quality materials and modern detailing, they offer a perfect blend of sophistication and comfort. Lightweight yet eye-catching, each piece adds a graceful touch to any outfit. Explore trendy and timeless designs at up to 60% off that suit every style preference while enjoying exceptional value and irresistible summer sale offers on your favourite jewellery pieces.{{/usCountry}}
Enhance your look with our elegant chain and pendant sets, now available at exciting prices during the Amazon Summer Sale. Featuring beautifully crafted pendants with sleek and stylish chains, these sets are perfect for daily wear, office looks, parties, or gifting. Designed with premium-quality materials and modern detailing, they offer a perfect blend of sophistication and comfort. Lightweight yet eye-catching, each piece adds a graceful touch to any outfit. Explore trendy and timeless designs at up to 60% off that suit every style preference while enjoying exceptional value and irresistible summer sale offers on your favourite jewellery pieces.{{/usCountry}}
Rings at up to 70% off
Celebrate your unique style with the beautiful rings collection, specially featured in the Amazon Summer Sale. From elegant minimalist bands to dazzling statement designs, these rings are crafted to enhance every look effortlessly. Made with high-quality materials and fine detailing, these rings offer durability, comfort, and long-lasting shine. Perfect for everyday wear, parties, festive occasions, or gifting, each ring adds a touch of sophistication and charm. Whether stacked together or worn individually, these trendy rings complement every outfit beautifully. Shop your favourite styles at up to 70% off.
Necklace Sets at up to 60% off
Make every outfit stand out with our exquisite necklace sets, available at special offers during the Amazon Summer Sale. Designed with intricate craftsmanship and elegant detailing, these sets are perfect for weddings, parties, festive celebrations, and special occasions. Each necklace set combines style, comfort, and premium-quality materials to create a luxurious look without compromising on wearability. From traditional ethnic designs to modern statement styles, there’s a perfect match for every fashion preference. From the diamond stud necklace sets to choker sets, you can get up to 60% off on these necklace pieces during the Amazon sale.
Anklets at up to 50% off
Step into style with our trendy anklets collection, exclusively available during the Amazon Summer Sale. Designed to add charm and elegance to every step, these anklets are perfect for casual outings, beach vacations, festive occasions, or everyday wear. Crafted with premium-quality materials and stylish detailing, they provide comfort, durability, and a fashionable finish. Whether you prefer delicate minimal designs or eye-catching statement pieces, our collection offers something for every mood and outfit. Pair them effortlessly with ethnic or western wear and enjoy stylish accessories at irresistible summer sale prices.
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