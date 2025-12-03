8 top-rated lip glosses that smooth, plump, and transform your lips in seconds
Updated on: Dec 03, 2025 01:36 pm IST
Lip glosses transform your lips like no other makeup product can. Here are 8 top-rated lip glosses for that ultimate shine and plump.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Maybelline New York Smooth And Non-sticky Lifter Gloss - Petal | Tinted Lip Gloss With Hyaluronic Acid for Hydrated & Plump Lips | Non-Sticky application | Long-lasting Fuller & Lifted Look | 5.4ml View Details
₹630
MARS Candylicious Sheer Lip Gloss for Women | Hydrating & High Shine | Lightweight | Non-Sticky | Enriched with Vitamin-E, Hyaluronic Acid & Avocado Ester (4.0ml) (11-TOFFEE TWIRL) View Details
₹219
Elle 18 OMG Lip Gloss, Glossy Finish, Truth or Bare, Non-sticky Formula, Light-weight, Moisturising, Infused with Rapeseed and Jojoba Oil, Full Coverage | 2.5ml View Details
₹171
e.l.f. Lip Plumping Gloss, Hydrating, Nourishing, Invigorating, High-Shine, Plumps, Volumizes, Cools, Soothes, Sparkling Rosé, Shimmer, 0.09 Oz View Details
₹900
Colors Queen Lip Therapy Glossy Lip Gloss | Nourishing & Hydrating Gloss | Lightweight, Highly Pigmented and One Swipe Application | Non Sticky Lip Gloss with Extra Large Applicator (01 - Strawberry, 4.8ml) View Details
₹165
FACESCANADA Beyond Shine Lip Gloss - Baebe 03, 3.8Ml | Lightweight Non-Sticky Luxurious Texture For Glossy Lips | Instant Shine | Fuller, Supple & Plump Lips | 24Hr Hydration View Details
₹339
Staze 9to9 Y.U.M.M.Y Lip Gloss Balm | Intense High-Shine Gloss Finish | With SPF 15 | Lightweight | 04 Strawberry Jelly | 2g View Details
₹319
House Of Makeup Non-sticky gloss | High-shine lip gloss for pigmented lips | Lip gloss with hyaluronic acid | Zero stickiness (Berry Discreet) View Details
₹539
