Monsoon bridal beauty tips to bookmark

Looking their absolute best is the top of the list for any bride-to-be. “While the outfits and accessories can be under control, makeup is a grey area that depends on external factors like weather, skin types, etc.,” says makeup artiste Nisha Sharma. A bride-to-be requires a disciplined skincare routine for a radiant skin on the day. Makeup artiste Sahibba K Anand says, “It’s advisable to maintain your skin’s natural beauty for a dewy look.”

Avoid cakey/heavy makeup and embrace dewy style (Photo: Instagram)

Weather through the monsoon wedding season with these expert tips for the bride-to-bes.

How to make your bridal makeup last for long?

- A setting spray will make sure that the bridal makeup doesn’t budge (Photo: Instagram)

- The first step for ensuring longevity of bridal makeup is by booking a good makeup artiste.

- A good primer and moisturiser are crucial products. But it is also vital to wait before applying makeup so that the skin fully absorbs the moisturiser.

- A setting spray will make sure that the bridal makeup doesn’t budge.

- To make the lip colour last longer, use one part of the two-ply facial tissue and place it over the lips. Then, use a powder brush to tap on the tissue softly. This will absorb excess lip colour and it lasts easily for more than four to five hours without the requirement of reapplication.

What to avoid for bridal makeup during monsoon?

Avoid using a shiny highlighter, glitter and gloss together (Photo: Instagram)

- Avoid cakey/heavy makeup. 2023 is all about letting your skin shine, glow and breathe. Show off your freckles and moles.

- Avoid using a shiny highlighter, glitter and gloss together. Balance it out so that only one thing is highlighted.

- Do not use a harsh cleanser as part of your skincare routine. It may strip off moisture from the skin.

- Don’t forget to keep yourself hydrated. It rejuvenates the skin to look and feel soft and smooth.

How to pull off glitter this season?

Apply glitter eye as a winged eyeliner on top of your usual black liner (Photo: Instagram)

Although using an eye base or glitter primer to apply glitter on the eyes might do the trick, it is important to keep a mascara handy during this season. Take a little clear mascara on your palette (or the back of your hand). Dab some mascara with a small flat brush and touch the brush on the glitter. Apply and repeat. Once dried, it does not budge.

Two ways of donning glitter this season

Apply it like a winged eyeliner. First apply a light coloured winged liner and then add the glitter on top. The second way is to apply a dot of glitter in the middle, under the lower lash line. It will really make your eyes pop.

For a natural and radiant skin

- Take a few thick slices of tomato with the skin on. Sprinkle some coffee and drizzle some honey. Rub it softly all over your face and neck. It will do wonders for the skin by giving an instant glow and shine.

- As hydration is particularly required to flaunt glowing and plum skin inside and out, try a hydrating DIY mango mask. For that, blend mango pulp, add gram flour, honey and some milk. Ensure it’s of thick consistency. Apply it and let it dry. Wash off with warm water.

