Add a dash of romance to your decor to impress your loved one

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, couples are eager to liven up the decor at home. From red and pink colour scheme to candles, vases, red duvet covers, balloon arches and floral arrangement, these little things will surely leave your partner, friends and family feeling loved on the special day. Here’s how you can give your home the perfect little makeover this V-Day:

Table setting: Setting the dinner or lunch table can be a task. To add a hint of elegance, one can opt for rose pink or white salad plates. Copper or rose gold candlestick holders, and gold flatware are ideal for a V-Day luncheon. Take out your crystal vases and add a touch of splendour with fresh flowers. Experts believe table setups with floral outlook are a total game changer, especially when you’re trying to tell someone that they bring out the best version of you.

Floral arrangement: You can create a striking floral centrepiece by incorporating rich, purple blooms such as morning glories or orchids, paired with white candles.

Since roses have always been associated with love so make the most creative use of them. You can also place jasmine flowers in tall vases on side tables in the corners of your rooms. If you want a more edgy look, try branching floral and some cherry blossoms.

Red is in: Accessorise your sofa with cushion covers in shades of red and pink. You can also add bright throws on your chairs to liven up the space. When it comes to your bedroom, you can opt for floral bedspreads for that ‘love is in the air’ feeling.

Trendy fabrics: Hanging pink or red-coloured fabrics over walls and windows with large and small balloons will surely charm your guests.

(Inputs from Amardeep Gulri, designer and Paushika Gupta, architect and interior designer)