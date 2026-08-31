Add a little shine and sparkle to your lips with these 5 glitter lipsticks

Lipsticks are women's best friend and while you may be fond of your matte and glossy shades, but have you tried the glitter lipsticks yet? If not, then you are missing out on a trendy and sensual lipstick range. Glitter lipstick is the perfect way to take your makeup look from simple to statement-making.

Best glitter lipsticks (magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

With its shimmering finish and light-reflecting pigments, a glitter lipstick adds instant glamour to your lips while making them the centre of attention. Whether you’re getting ready for a party, festive celebration, wedding or a night out, these sparkling lip colours can elevate your look effortlessly. From subtle shimmer to bold metallic glitter finishes, discover the best glitter lipsticks to add a touch of sparkle to your makeup collection.

How to pick the right glitter lipstick shade

Glitter lipstick can instantly elevate your makeup look, but choosing the right shade can make all the difference. Here are a few things to consider:

Consider your skin tone: Fair skin tones can experiment with rosy pinks, mauves, soft corals and berry shades. Medium to olive skin tones tend to suit warm reds, terracotta, bronze, rose gold and deeper pinks. Deeper skin tones can beautifully carry rich burgundy, wine, plum, chocolate, copper and metallic red shades.

Think about the undertone: If you have a cool undertone, look for blue-based reds, pinks, mauves and silver-toned glitter. Warm undertones generally pair well with orange-reds, corals, browns, gold and copper. If you have a neutral undertone, you have more flexibility to experiment with both.

Match it to the occasion: A subtle rose-gold or champagne shimmer works well for daytime and festive brunches, while bold reds, plums, metallic browns and high-shine finishes can make a statement for parties and evening events.

Don't overlook your makeup: If you're wearing dramatic eye makeup, a softer glitter lip can keep the look balanced. On the other hand, a glittery red or berry lip can be the focal point when paired with minimal eye makeup.

Choose the glitter intensity: Fine shimmer gives a more wearable, sophisticated finish, while chunky glitter creates a dramatic, party-ready look. Pick according to how bold you want your makeup to be.

Try the shade in natural light: Glitter and metallic finishes can look very different under artificial lighting. If possible, check the colour and sparkle in natural light before buying.

Consider your outfit: You don't necessarily need to match your lipstick to your clothes. Instead, use complementary tones—for example, gold glitter with warm-toned outfits and silver or cool-toned shimmer with cooler colours.

5 glitter lipsticks to try

Get ready to bling with the Pilgrim Glitter Lipsticks that give you a 3D look with their light-reflecting glitters. Infused with Vitamin E, this glitter lipstick deliver a stunning matte finish with just one swipe, ensuring maximum glitter payoff without any drying feel. Being comfortable and lightweight, this lipstick glides on effortlessly on your lips for a smooth, vibrant look. It also gives a hydrating effect so your lips won't feel dry. The only downside of this lipstick is that it not long-lasting and needs reapplication.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Looking for a glittery pout that stays all day long? Then Swiss Beauty More Than Glitter Lipstick is the one you need. This lipstick delivers a stunning glittery finish that lights up your lips with every swipe. It is enriched with Vitamin C for extra nourishment and care, leaving your lips soft and smooth. It also adds a vibrant colour and sparkle that stays put for hours without drying out your lips and keeps it moisturised while offering bold, glittery colour for that perfect pout.

Want lips that dazzle while staying hydrated? Then OULAC Metallic Shine Glitter Lipstick is the one for you. The lipstick is made of edible-grade pearlescent pigments and shimmers that create a dazzling finish and a 3-D effect on the lips. Its creamy and lightweight texture glides evenly on to the lips for a smooth velvety feel and long-lasting comfort. Infused with Castor Oil, this lipstick moisten your lip skin and give smoothness, while giving your lip an unimaginable 3D shine. The best part is that this lipstick is vegan and cruelty-free, giving high colour payoff.

The Lakme Glitterati Lip Glaze is a lip plumping gloss that adds shine and sparkle to your lips. Enriched with vegan collagen, this lip glaze instantly plumps lips, enhancing their natural beauty without the need for matte lipstick. It ensures comfortable wear without stickiness, making it ideal for pairing with liquid lipstick or glossy lip stick for a smooth finish. The lip gloss has a delicious coconut-vanilla scent that complements the lip glaze, making it a delightful addition to your lipstick combo set.

FACESCANADA Beyond Shine Lip Gloss is a multi-tasker. This lip gloss enhances your lips natural shine and texture. The goodness of Macadamia Oil in this lip gloss works perfectly to lock in the moisture and nourish them from within. With thin-film technology the lip gloss makes the lips look plumper and suppler. The best part is that its formula is non sticky, does not dry or fall heavy on your lips. No more cracked or dehydrated lips – this gloss will keep them plump and hydrated.

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FAQ for glitter lipsticks Is glitter lipstick suitable for everyday wear? Yes. Glitter lipstick can be worn during the day if you choose a softer shade with fine shimmer. Nude, pink, mauve and rose-gold glitter lipsticks are generally easier to wear casually than highly pigmented or chunky-glitter formulas.

How do I make glitter lipstick last longer? Start with smooth, moisturised lips and remove any excess lip balm before application. You can outline and lightly fill in your lips with a matching lip liner before applying the glitter lipstick. This can also help prevent the colour from fading unevenly.

Can I wear glitter lipstick with glittery eye makeup? Absolutely, but balance is key. If both your eyes and lips are highly glittery, keep the rest of your makeup relatively simple. Alternatively, choose a subtle shimmer on the lips when your eye makeup is more dramatic.

Is glitter lipstick comfortable to wear? It depends on the formulation and the size of the shimmer particles. Fine, smooth shimmer tends to feel more comfortable, while some chunky glitter formulas may feel slightly textured on the lips.

What lipstick shade suits Indian skin tones? Indian skin tones span a wide range, so there isn't one universal shade. Warm reds, brick, terracotta, caramel, berry, wine, plum, rose and brown-based nudes are popular choices, but your undertone and personal preference matter more than skin tone alone.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.