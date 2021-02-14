Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Add a touch of romance to your outfit just like Katrina Kaif on Valentine's Day
fashion

Add a touch of romance to your outfit just like Katrina Kaif on Valentine's Day

Katrina Kaif recently shared images of herself wearing a gorgeous tie-dye crop sweater with safety pins in place of buttons. The sweater that is worth ₹25k is perfect for the Valentine's Day date that you are planning.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Katrina Kaif in 25k sweater(Instagram/katrinakaif)

If you want to add a little funk to your everyday look, take style cues from Katrina Kaif. The actor who has a girl-next-door style but with a twist always manages to impress us with her sartorial picks and her pictures from a recent shoot have left us speechless. If you are also looking for a fun outfit for your Valentine's Day date night, we think, you should continue reading.

The pictures that we are talking about show the Zero actor wearing a gorgeous blue crop sweater, which we think is perfect for the weather. The tie-dye sweater featured ribbed collar, cuffs and hem along with drop shoulders. The highlight of the sweater was the open mock neck detail and the safety pin closure instead of classic buttons. Yes, you can read that again.

Katrina teamed the sweater with a pair of blue jeans and for her glam, she went the minimal way. Her makeup included on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, minimal eyeshadow with matching blush and a glossy nude lip. The 37-year-old added a touch of romance to her attire by letting her soft wavy, side-parted hair down. She shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, "Shades of... (sic)," along with a blue heart.

Coming back to the sweater, if you think you should have it in your winter wardrobe, let us tell you a little more about it. It is from the shelves of the New York-based brand Guizio, by the designer Danielle Guizio. The corydalis blue sweater is worth 25,261 (USD 348).

Katrina Kaif's sweater is worth ₹25k (danielleguiziony.com)

Check out some of the other looks by Katrina Kaif that we think would make for a great date night ensemble:

On the work front, Katrina was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 release Bharat. Her upcoming projects include Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
katrina kaif fashion valentines day fashion valentines day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP