Katrina Kaif's playful tie dye mini is quite affordable at ₹1400. Get the look
Katrina Kaif has the most enviable body and wardrobe, and the Tiger Zinda Hai actor can make even the most basic of outfits look like couture. And her latest photoshoot on Instagram is proof that the actor can take the most affordable ensemble and pull it off like the stunner she is. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself jumping playfully in a multicoloured tie dye mini dress, wearing Reebok sneakers, sporting minimal makeup as usual, her dark hair bouncing around her gleeful face. And to make it even better, the dress costs less that ₹1,500. The Annika Tie Dye Panelled dress is from a label called Bella Barnett and is divided into multicolour boxes featuring tie dye print all over, and had full sleeves and a closed neck. Katrina shared the post, which seems to be promotion for Reebok, with the caption, "My legacy or how I want to try and live my life. Courage in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. To create as a artist, to contribute to society, and to ask myself everyday “How can I give back ?" Create a beauty brand that celebrates and resonates with all women Share my struggles , so when another struggles they know they are not alone."
The dress is currently on sale and is priced at $ 18.65 (approximately ₹1,361) on the Bella Barnett site, although the original price is $33.90, which comes up to ₹2,475, so if you're hoping to get your hands on it, you can!
O
n the professional front Katrina has been busy with the shoot for her upcoming film Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy which is being directed by Gurmeet Singh and also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. Katrina was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat along side Salman Khan and Disha Patani.
