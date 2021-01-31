Disha Patani flaunts big hair and ₹3k leopard print top. Get the look
Disha Patani is one of the few actors who loves dressing casual and the Malang actor is always setting goals with her sartorial sense. Most recently the actor's Maldives vacation wardrobe had us turning green with envy, and the actor once again gave us fashion inspiration when she posted a selfie of herself to her Instagram stories in a leopard print top. And what makes it even better is that the price is not all that high. Disha, who is busy with her upcoming projects Ek Villian 2, which also stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Tara Sutaria and also Radhe : Your Most wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan, can be seen sporting big hair and the fluffy leopard print top worth ₹3,000 from high street brand Urban Outfitters.
Disha looked stunning with minimal dewy make-up on her face, and wore a black tank top under the fluffy wrap top. She kept her accessories to a minimum. Her look is perfect for Mumbai's winters and at ₹3,000 while it may not be a steal, it is a cute addition to Disha's outfit.
On the professional front Disha is busy with Ek Villian 2, directed by Mohit Suri. A source close to the actor revealed how the actor has been prepping for the role to bollywoodhungama.com, "Disha has been taking a lot of workshops and is immersing herself in full prep for the film. She also has been doing a ton of reading sessions for the film, to stay on top of her game. She will start shooting for the project soon."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani flaunts big hair and ₹3k leopard print top. Get the look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Hegde's vibrant ethnic look is the ideal bridesmaid outfit for day wedding
- Pooja Hegde always slays in a traditional outfit and her latest pictures are proving us right. The Housefull 4 actor looked like a dream in her violet Anita Dongre attire that she wore for a recent event.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The power of savoir faire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts pregnancy glow in fiery knit sweaters, pleated skirt
- Kareena Kapoor Khan slays maternity look in a vibrant chunky knit worth ₹7k and a gold rose pleated skirt which will lure you to twirl in ecstasy | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan adds sexy twist to winter style in new photoshoot, we are here for it
- Hina Khan recently shared snippets from a black and white photoshoot and saying that the actor looks gorgeous would be an understatement. For the shoot, Hina added a touch of sexy to the winter style and we love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian takes a trip down memory lane, shares throwback picture from 90s
- Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback image of herself that showed the reality TV star wearing a blue pleated skirt and a matching top. Her fans can't keep calm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Polka dot with WFH twist: Priyanka Chopra in ₹21k shirt and pyjamas is goals
- For a recent online press event, Priyanka Chopra dressed in a formal polka dot shirt and teamed it with a pair of comfy pyjamas. The White Tiger actor has been serving a lot of great Work From Home looks lately and we cannot help but take notes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion’s rediscovered appetite for vintage couture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jewellery edit: We have our eyes on these
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk's better half Grimes gives 8-month-old son 'viking'-inspired haircut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Freaking out': Priyanka Chopra opens up about wardrobe malfunction at Cannes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts washboard abs in white crop top and blue jeans combo
- Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently made her Instagram account public and sent her fans into a frenzy. Her followers cannot help but marvel at the sartorial choices of the fashionista. Have a look:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get the Bernie look, or something like it, with Vermont knitter's mittens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit in anarkali suit is as beautiful as a ray of sunshine in winters
- For a recent photo shoot, Madhuri Dixit donned a stunning yellow anarkali suit worth ₹65k and looked breathtaking. The diva took the ethnic look quotient up a notch in her ensemble.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra in ₹20k sheer sweater gives the perfect winter date night look
- For her recent appearance on The Ellen Show, Priyanka Chopra wore a gorgeous turtle-neck sweater with a sexy twist. We think it is the perfect date night look for the winter season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox