Disha Patani flaunts big hair and 3k leopard print top. Get the look

Disha Patani is one of the few actors who loves dressing casual and the Malang actor is always setting goals with her sartorial sense. Most recently the actor's Maldives vacation wardrobe had us turning green with envy, and the actor once again gave us fashion inspiration when she posted a selfie of herself to her Instagram stories in a leopard print top. And what makes it even better is that the price is not all that high. Disha, who is busy with her upcoming projects Ek Villian 2, which also stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Tara Sutaria and also Radhe : Your Most wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan, can be seen sporting big hair and the fluffy leopard print top worth ₹3,000 from high street brand Urban Outfitters.

Disha Patani(Instagram)

Disha looked stunning with minimal dewy make-up on her face, and wore a black tank top under the fluffy wrap top. She kept her accessories to a minimum. Her look is perfect for Mumbai's winters and at ₹3,000 while it may not be a steal, it is a cute addition to Disha's outfit.

On the professional front Disha is busy with Ek Villian 2, directed by Mohit Suri. A source close to the actor revealed how the actor has been prepping for the role to bollywoodhungama.com, "Disha has been taking a lot of workshops and is immersing herself in full prep for the film. She also has been doing a ton of reading sessions for the film, to stay on top of her game. She will start shooting for the project soon."