Home / Fashion and Trends / Happy birthday Disha Patani: The new gen fashion icon turns 27

Happy birthday Disha Patani: The new gen fashion icon turns 27

On the young actor’s 27th birthday we are all about her varied fashion choices. From crop tops and mom jeans to stunning runway dresses, Disha Patani has never failed to look downright sexy.

Jun 13, 2020
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Green with envy
Green with envy(instagram @dishapatani)
         

Disha Patani caught the eyes of the film industry with her ‘cute girl next door’ looks in the Cadbury Dairy Milk Ad in 2015 and within a year she had made her Bollywood debut in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. In 2017, Disha starred in the Chinese action comedy Kung Fu Yoga alongside Jackie Chan, which was the highest-grossing Chinese film of all time. She recently played the part of a leading lady in Bharat (2019) and the love interest of Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang (2020). Aside from her rising career, Disha Patani has also made a name for herself in the fashion world.

Here are some of her best looks taken from her Instagram. We look forward to seeing a lot more of her on the silver screen and on runways.

 

🎩 @vogueindia

In the past few years, we have seen some gorgeous fresh faces grace Bollywood and Disha Patani has certainly led the bandwagon. On the young actor’s 27th birthday we are all about her varied fashion choices. From crop tops and mom jeans to stunning runway dresses, Disha Patani has never failed to look downright sexy. Even in the short time since her debut, Disha has walked many a runway with the most delicate ensembles. Offscreen, the actor keeps things as chill as her own persona as she is often spotted in athleisure and slogan tees. Disha Patani knows when to keep things casual and just when to jazz them up beautifully.

 

 

 

With changing times, the masses want their idols to be realistic and human while still setting the standard for lifestyle. More than anything, people want some believable personas and Disha Patani definitely provides us with that in her hilarious and simultaneously ‘oomph’-atic TikTok voice-overs and dances. The clout she has received is undoubtedly well-earned.

