Aditi Rao Hydari's heart is set in India as she walks Cannes red carpet in black Sabyasachi gown styled with bindi

Cannes Film Festival 2022: After making her debut at the 75th annual Festival de Cannes, Aditi Rao Hydari walked the red carpet, for the second time, at the prestigious film festival. Aditi is among many other Indian stars, including Pooja Hegde, Helly Shah and Urvashi Rautela, who made their debut this year. For her second appearance, Aditi once again chose ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and incorporated Indian styling elements with subtle nods. The actor posted several photos of her look on Instagram and added that her heart is set in India as her dreams take flight across the world.

On Monday, Aditi took to Instagram to post images of herself dressed in a black tulle gown, jewellery and accessories designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. "With my heart set in India my dreams take flight across the world," Aditi captioned the post. Scroll ahead to know all the details of Aditi's second Cannes red carpet appearance. (Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari brings Indian simplicity and tradition to Cannes Film Festival 2022 in ivory Sabyasachi saree: All pics)

Sabyasachi Mukherjee also posted Aditi's photos on their official social media handle and captioned it, "Aditi Rao Hydari on the red carpet at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival wearing Sabyasachi clothing, jewellery and accessories."

Aditi walked at the Cannes Film Festival in a black portrait gown featuring a hand-dyed and embroidered tulle overlay decorated with floral patterns, long sleeves, a round neckline, fit and flared silhouette, floor-grazing hem length, and a cream backdrop. The star seemed to have stepped out of a period movie dressed in the ensemble.

Aditi walked at the Cannes Film Festival in a black portrait gown (Instagram)

Aditi styled the tulle gown with minimal yet striking jewellery pieces, adding an ethnic touch to her look. She went for layered gold necklace necklaces and a statement choker from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery Collection, two pairs of gold hoop earrings and rings.

In the end, Aditi chose a black Bengal Tiger Belt, a dainty black bindi, a printed head bandana and matching heels to complete the accessories. Lastly, nude lip shade, on-fleek brows, subtly blushed cheeks, glowing skin and a centre-parted low bun rounded off the glam picks.

What do you think of Aditi's second Cannes red carpet look?