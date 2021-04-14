Aditi Rao Hydari looks like the angel of spring in off-shoulder ruffle dress at Ajeeb Daastaans promotion

Aditi Rao Hydari is busy promoting her upcoming film Ajeeb Daastaans and we are taking notes from all her ensembles. The actor has been nailing the spring-summer style lately and serving some looks that are chic, sexy and sassy. With her latest outfit, she also hopped on the pink spring dresses bandwagon just like Tamannaah Bhatia and supermodel Kendal Jenner.

For the event, Aditi wore a rose pink off-shoulder dress. The gorgeous ruffled piece was by the brand Rose Room and it featured a cinched in torso and peplum skirt teamed with a sheer ruffled layer with lace on the ends. The dress also had scalloped lace layers that added a feminine touch to the sexy outfit. The train attached to the piece was to die for.

She styled the look with a pair of pink floral print heels and opted to let the dress be the highlight of the day by choosing to go with minimal accessories. The actor was seen wearing a delicate silver geometric choker which she teamed with a couple of rings. Aditi's glam had hints of pink as well. She opted for a subtle eyeshadow along with mascara-laden lashes, matching minimal blush and lightly glossed pink lip. The stunner topped it off by leaving her long lustrous middle-parted hair down. Aditi's stylist Sanam Ratansi shared the images on her Instagram with a couple of hearts as the caption.

Check out the other looks that Aditi has been rocking lately and we think are great summer picks:

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the Netflix film The Girl On The Train. The 2021 release featured Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. She is currently gearing up for the release of Ajeeb Daastaans which is all set to release on April 16, 2021.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter