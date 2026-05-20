Aditi Rao Hydari takes over Cannes in 2 dreamy dresses and minimal makeup. Check out her sun-kissed pics

Aditi Rao Hydari's fashion takeover at Cannes is totally stealing the show. The actor recently arrived in the French Riviera to attend the 79th edition of the international film festival. After walking the red carpet in a regal green gown, Aditi is now serving two gorgeous looks.

Aditi Rao Hydari wows in two different looks at Cannes.

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Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari serves regal glamour at Cannes in a breathtaking green gown and statement silhouette

Aditi Rao Hydari's two stunning outfits

On May 19, Aditi Rao Hydari stepped out in the French Riviera in a black-and-white striped dress. She captioned the post, “My summer story book.” Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the outfit is from The I____Q Collection.

The second post features Aditi in a pristine white dress with a drop-waist silhouette. She shared the photos on May 19 and captioned them, “Wear your worth like a sun-kissed morning.” The ensemble is from the Club L London clothing label. Let's decode both the outfits.

The striped look

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{{^usCountry}} If you are ever in need of some beach wardrobe inspiration, Aditi's striped dress should be on your moodboard. The maxi ensemble features vertical black-and-white stripes, a halter neckline, a sleeveless design, a cinched waistline, a tie at the back that falls till the knees, a flowy skirt, and an ankle-length hem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you are ever in need of some beach wardrobe inspiration, Aditi's striped dress should be on your moodboard. The maxi ensemble features vertical black-and-white stripes, a halter neckline, a sleeveless design, a cinched waistline, a tie at the back that falls till the knees, a flowy skirt, and an ankle-length hem. {{/usCountry}}

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Aditi styled the ensemble with minimal additions, including her diamond-studded wedding ring, black-and-white ballerinas, a stack of gold hoop earrings with a pair featuring sea-inspired charms, vintage-style sunglasses, and a vibrant red tote bag to add some colour to her monochrome look.

With her tresses tied in a neat, side-parted ponytail, for the glam, the actor chose minimal makeup, including feathered brows, shimmery golden eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, glossy red wine-tinted lip shade, blush on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter.

The pearl white look

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For the second look, Aditi chose a pearl-white dress featuring spaghetti straps, a square neckline, a bust flap, a drop-waist silhouette, a figure-snatching fit, a midi hem, and a neatly pleated skirt. She wore the ensemble with silver pointed heels. Meanwhile, apart from her double-diamond wedding ring, she wore gold and pearl-encrusted jewels, including hoop earrings and rings.

As for her tresses, she left them loose in a side parting, styled with soft blowout waves. Lastly, for the glam, Aditi chose feathered brows, gold eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, blush-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, soft pink lip shade, and a dewy base.

Apart from Aditi, the Cannes 2026 red carpet is being dominated by Indian celebrities. From Alia Bhatt and Urvashi Rautela to Huma Qureshi and now Aditi, Indian stars are captivating global audiences with their striking appearances.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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