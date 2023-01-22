Ageing gracefully: Tips for maintaining healthy skin after menopause

As women go through menopause, they may experience a wide range of physical and emotional changes, including changes to their skin. During menopause, the body's production of estrogen and progesterone decreases, leading to a decrease in natural oil production in the skin. This can result in dryness, wrinkles, age spots, and other skin issues. Additionally, the skin's barrier function is weakened, making it more susceptible to damage from UV rays and environmental factors. However, it is possible to maintain healthy and youthful-looking skin during and after menopause by taking the right steps. (Also read: Anti-ageing tips: Hitting menopause? Here's how to protect the skin from hitting menopause too)

Dr. Chytra Anand, Celebrity cosmetic dermatologist, suggested useful tips for better skin after menopause in her recent Instagram post.

Changes during menopause:

Menopause comes with many changes for a woman concerning her skin and body. Your skin produces very less or no collagen. The elasticity of your skin drops, and as a result, you lose skin fat. Hormonal changes cause your skin to sag and result in dryness. Fine lines and wrinkles are also because of these hormonal changes.

Tips for healthy skin after menopause:

This step becomes more crucial as you age. Your skin gets drier as you age so choose a moisturizer that is creamy and it should hydrate your skin. Hydrate: Your oil glands become inactive when you age so opt for a hydrating moisturizer and stop taking long hot showers. Drink lots of water and stay hydrated.

Your oil glands become inactive when you age so opt for a hydrating moisturizer and stop taking long hot showers. Drink lots of water and stay hydrated. Antioxidants: When you menopause your estrogen and collagen levels drop. These are essential to keep your skin plump and tight. Eat foods that are bright in colour and contain antioxidants to keep your skin plump and tight from the inside.

When you menopause your estrogen and collagen levels drop. These are essential to keep your skin plump and tight. Eat foods that are bright in colour and contain antioxidants to keep your skin plump and tight from the inside. Workout: Exercise daily as apart from keeping you fit it helps in reducing stress and it boosts blood circulation. This helps in making your skin look healthy and bright.

Exercise daily as apart from keeping you fit it helps in reducing stress and it boosts blood circulation. This helps in making your skin look healthy and bright. SPF: This is essential regardless of what age you are. Sun rays damage the skin and to protect your skin from its harmful effects choose a sunscreen with a broad spectrum of SPF 30 or more.

This is essential regardless of what age you are. Sun rays damage the skin and to protect your skin from its harmful effects choose a sunscreen with a broad spectrum of SPF 30 or more. Moisturizer: When you age your hormone levels decrease and result in wrinkles and fine lines. Apply a hydrating moisturizer daily on your face and neck each day for glowing skin.

When you age your hormone levels decrease and result in wrinkles and fine lines. Apply a hydrating moisturizer daily on your face and neck each day for glowing skin. Beauty Sleep: Sleep for at least 7 to 9 hours daily. It replenishes your skin and gives time to the body to boost your metabolism. Lack of sleep results in dark circles and dehydrated skin.

Sleep for at least 7 to 9 hours daily. It replenishes your skin and gives time to the body to boost your metabolism. Lack of sleep results in dark circles and dehydrated skin. Exfoliating Products: As you menopause, you will notice various age spots on your chest, hands and face. Use exfoliating products once in a while to remove that dead skin. Use toners to even your skin tone.

