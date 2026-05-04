AI transforms Madhuri, Aishwarya and other ’90s heroines into young avatars; fans call Juhi Chawla ‘the most beautiful'

Ever wondered what some of the most iconic ’90s stars would look like if they were reimagined in a fresh, youthful avatar today? Well, these stunning AI-generated transformations are giving fans a nostalgic trip with a modern twist. In a recent Instagram video, AI artist Souvik, popularly known as Mr Hellrocker, used artificial intelligence to reimagine stars like Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Preity Zinta, and Juhi Chawla in dreamy young avatars. (Also read: AI reimagines Madhuri Dixit in Russian, Brazilian, Chinese and more global looks; internet loves her ‘Nepali’ style )

Iconic ’90s stars get AI makeover, fans react to stunning transformations. (Instagram/@mr.hellrocker)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The compilation, shared on May 3, features clips of Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Manisha Koirala, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai and several other stars, showing a striking before-and-after transformation. The video first shows how the actors look today before transitioning into AI-generated versions of their youthful ’90s-era avatars, giving the nostalgic visuals a fresh and dreamy twist.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is reimagined with a radiant youthful glow in a striking deep-red sequined tube top paired with a black shrug, perfectly capturing the glamorous pop-star energy of the late ’90s.

Kajol

Kajol appears in two stunning avatars — one featuring a vibrant blue outfit with a matching crochet cap and another in a bright yellow floral saree — both reflecting her signature expressive charm and bubbly screen presence.

Madhuri Dixit

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Madhuri Dixit exudes timeless elegance with soft voluminous curls, a bold deep-red lip, and a simple black tank top that keeps the focus on her graceful, ageless beauty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhuri Dixit exudes timeless elegance with soft voluminous curls, a bold deep-red lip, and a simple black tank top that keeps the focus on her graceful, ageless beauty. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Juhi Chawla {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Juhi Chawla {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Juhi Chawla’s AI avatar highlights her bright-eyed, cheerful personality in a vibrant yellow sleeveless blouse and statement earrings, perfectly recreating her iconic girl-next-door vibe. Urmila Matondkar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Juhi Chawla’s AI avatar highlights her bright-eyed, cheerful personality in a vibrant yellow sleeveless blouse and statement earrings, perfectly recreating her iconic girl-next-door vibe. Urmila Matondkar {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Urmila Matondkar is reimagined as the ultimate ’90s trendsetter in a white crop top and denim jeans, serving youthful energy with a casual yet chic aesthetic.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is styled in a delicate floral-print strap top paired with an elaborate pearl-and-pink beaded necklace, giving her transformation a dreamy and ethereal feel.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor channels high-fashion ’90s editorial glam in a black off-shoulder top with intricate detailing, accessorised with a bold black choker.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon appears in a dark paisley-print outfit that blends sophistication with soft-focus glamour, enhancing her timeless appeal.

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala is seen in a regal white ethnic ensemble with gold borders, recreating the elegant charm that defined many of her iconic film roles.

Sonali Bendre

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sonali Bendre is styled in a relaxed brown cardigan layered over an olive top, giving her avatar an understated yet effortlessly stylish look.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai is reimagined with glowing skin, soft youthful features, and her signature piercing eyes, highlighting the timeless beauty she continues to be known for.

Internet pick their favourite

The video quickly grabbed attention online, racking up thousands of likes and comments as viewers picked their favourite ’90s star transformation. One user wrote, “Juhi was something in her peak era. No wonder they saved the best for last. Second most beautiful is Madhuri, she's ethereal.” Another commented, “Juhi Chawla: the most beautiful.”

One user wrote, “Juhi had such a pretty face in her prime. Feminine, cute, beautiful, the adjectives are less to describe. ’90s was blessed by so many naturally beautiful actresses on screen. Everyone was so pretty.” Another comment read, “90s heroines are the most beautiful of any era,” while someone else said, “I've grown up watching Madhuri and it is so nice to see her in the beginning.” “Juhi just marvelous,” another user added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON