AI transforms Madhuri, Aishwarya and other ’90s heroines into young avatars; fans call Juhi Chawla ‘the most beautiful'
In a recent Instagram video, AI artist Souvik reimagines iconic ’90s stars like Madhuri Dixit,Kajol, Juhi Chawla and Aishwarya Rai in dreamy youthful avatars.
Ever wondered what some of the most iconic ’90s stars would look like if they were reimagined in a fresh, youthful avatar today? Well, these stunning AI-generated transformations are giving fans a nostalgic trip with a modern twist. In a recent Instagram video, AI artist Souvik, popularly known as Mr Hellrocker, used artificial intelligence to reimagine stars like Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Preity Zinta, and Juhi Chawla in dreamy young avatars. (Also read: AI reimagines Madhuri Dixit in Russian, Brazilian, Chinese and more global looks; internet loves her ‘Nepali’ style )
The compilation, shared on May 3, features clips of Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Manisha Koirala, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai and several other stars, showing a striking before-and-after transformation. The video first shows how the actors look today before transitioning into AI-generated versions of their youthful ’90s-era avatars, giving the nostalgic visuals a fresh and dreamy twist.
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta is reimagined with a radiant youthful glow in a striking deep-red sequined tube top paired with a black shrug, perfectly capturing the glamorous pop-star energy of the late ’90s.
Kajol
Kajol appears in two stunning avatars — one featuring a vibrant blue outfit with a matching crochet cap and another in a bright yellow floral saree — both reflecting her signature expressive charm and bubbly screen presence.
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit exudes timeless elegance with soft voluminous curls, a bold deep-red lip, and a simple black tank top that keeps the focus on her graceful, ageless beauty.{{/usCountry}}
Madhuri Dixit exudes timeless elegance with soft voluminous curls, a bold deep-red lip, and a simple black tank top that keeps the focus on her graceful, ageless beauty.{{/usCountry}}
Juhi Chawla{{/usCountry}}
Juhi Chawla{{/usCountry}}
Juhi Chawla’s AI avatar highlights her bright-eyed, cheerful personality in a vibrant yellow sleeveless blouse and statement earrings, perfectly recreating her iconic girl-next-door vibe.
Urmila Matondkar{{/usCountry}}
Juhi Chawla’s AI avatar highlights her bright-eyed, cheerful personality in a vibrant yellow sleeveless blouse and statement earrings, perfectly recreating her iconic girl-next-door vibe.
Urmila Matondkar{{/usCountry}}
Urmila Matondkar is reimagined as the ultimate ’90s trendsetter in a white crop top and denim jeans, serving youthful energy with a casual yet chic aesthetic.
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji is styled in a delicate floral-print strap top paired with an elaborate pearl-and-pink beaded necklace, giving her transformation a dreamy and ethereal feel.
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor channels high-fashion ’90s editorial glam in a black off-shoulder top with intricate detailing, accessorised with a bold black choker.
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon appears in a dark paisley-print outfit that blends sophistication with soft-focus glamour, enhancing her timeless appeal.
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala is seen in a regal white ethnic ensemble with gold borders, recreating the elegant charm that defined many of her iconic film roles.
Sonali Bendre
Sonali Bendre is styled in a relaxed brown cardigan layered over an olive top, giving her avatar an understated yet effortlessly stylish look.
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai is reimagined with glowing skin, soft youthful features, and her signature piercing eyes, highlighting the timeless beauty she continues to be known for.
Internet pick their favourite
The video quickly grabbed attention online, racking up thousands of likes and comments as viewers picked their favourite ’90s star transformation. One user wrote, “Juhi was something in her peak era. No wonder they saved the best for last. Second most beautiful is Madhuri, she's ethereal.” Another commented, “Juhi Chawla: the most beautiful.”
One user wrote, “Juhi had such a pretty face in her prime. Feminine, cute, beautiful, the adjectives are less to describe. ’90s was blessed by so many naturally beautiful actresses on screen. Everyone was so pretty.” Another comment read, “90s heroines are the most beautiful of any era,” while someone else said, “I've grown up watching Madhuri and it is so nice to see her in the beginning.” “Juhi just marvelous,” another user added.
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