Aishwarya Rai’s airport look after Paris Fashion Week is all about quiet glamour in plum leather trench and flared jeans

Aishwarya Rai is back in Mumbai after making a striking appearance at Paris Fashion Week. After appearing at L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé in a dramatic black couture look on September 29, the actor was spotted at the airport in a chic, understated travel outfit. Let’s decode her airport look and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai goes full ‘Maleficent’ at L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week runway in velvet gown and cape with bold red hair )

Aishwarya Rai’s airport look

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For her return to India, Aishwarya opted for a deep plum leather double-breasted trench coat, which instantly stood out for its rich, autumnal hue and structured silhouette. She wore the long coat with dark indigo flared denim jeans, creating a relaxed contrast to the polished leather outerwear.

She kept the rest of the outfit relatively simple, pairing it with dark leather boots and carrying a large dark brown leather tote with braided handles. A smartwatch added a casual, practical touch to the otherwise luxe ensemble.

The actor also wore dark sunglasses perched on top of her head, while her long, deep cherry-red hair was styled in loose waves. The burgundy-toned hair blended seamlessly with the plum leather coat, giving the travel look a coordinated finish.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Her beauty look was kept minimal, with her signature red-toned lip adding a subtle pop of colour. Unlike her elaborate runway appearance, the airport ensemble leaned towards quiet, structured glamour, with the leather trench doing most of the styling work. From dramatic couture to understated airport style {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her beauty look was kept minimal, with her signature red-toned lip adding a subtle pop of colour. Unlike her elaborate runway appearance, the airport ensemble leaned towards quiet, structured glamour, with the leather trench doing most of the styling work. From dramatic couture to understated airport style {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Aishwarya’s airport appearance came shortly after she walked the runway for L’Oréal Paris at the ninth edition of Le Défilé during Paris Fashion Week. The show was held against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and École Militaire on September 28.

For the runway, Aishwarya wore a black velvet fishtail gown by Syrian label Yara Shoemaker, paired with a dramatic pearl-and-crystal-embellished cape and a tiara. Her newly debuted fiery red hair, winged eyeliner and bold red lip completed the theatrical look.

Her return look was a complete shift from that maximalist couture moment. The plum leather trench, flared jeans, oversized tote and sunglasses gave her a more relaxed yet polished airport aesthetic, proving that her off-duty style can be just as eye-catching as her red-carpet and runway appearances.