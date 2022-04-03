Alay F in 1 lakh black tie-up blouse and lehenga set looks bombshell for new photoshoot: See pics

Wedding fashion is all about creating memorable looks, and it seems like actor Alaya F understands this better than anyone else. The star may only be one film old in the industry, but she has already made an indelible mark with her fashion choices. And her latest pictures are proof of the same. Alaya did a photoshoot recently, and she wore a black embroidered lehenga set in it. She served a bombshell look with the traditional ensemble and showed us how to turn heads during wedding season.

On Saturday, celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi took to Instagram to share pictures of Alaya dressed in the black embellished lehenga. She posted the photos with the caption, "Alaya F being her bomb self." The ensemble is from the shelves of designer Esha Sethi Thirani's eponymous label. Scroll ahead to find out where you can get the exact look and the price of her lehenga.

Alaya's lehenga set featuring a hand-embroidered sleeveless tie-up blouse, lehenga and smocked dupatta comes in a black and nude shade. The bralette-style choli has a black lace overlay on the nude backdrop, threadwork done in a floral pattern, sequins and bead embellishments, plunging V scalloped neckline, and a tie-up front.

Alaya teamed the blouse with a matching black tulle lehenga replete with bronze and silver 3D flowers, sequin work, and bead embellishments. The star completed her ensemble by draping the dupatta on her neck. Statement rings, beaded dangling earrings, and matching heels rounded off the look.

Allaya F being her bombshell self in a black lehenga.

In the end, Alaya went with centre-parted open tresses, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, shimmery eye shadow, coral nude lip shade, glowing skin, beaming highlighter and blushed cheeks for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, the lehenga set is available on the Esha Sethi Thirani website if you wish to buy it for upgrading your wedding wardrobe. The ensemble will cost you ₹1,34,400.

The price of Alaya F's lehenga set. (eshasethithirani.com)

What do you think of Alaya F's traditional look?

