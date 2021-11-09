Alaya F amps beachwear goals in satin bustier, shorts, chiffon cape at Maldives

Designed to flatter different body types, crop tops are all the rage in womenswear fashion as it allows women of all ages to flaunt their mid-riff and amp up the sensual appeal and Alaya F was seen tapping into the sultry trend during her Maldives vacay recently. Since nothing screams “summer” quite like crop tops, Alaya took beachwear goals a notch higher in satin bustier and shorts with chiffon cape in a yellow and blue and those are the only blues we are accepting this Tuesday.

Taking to her social media handle, Alaya shared a throwback picture from her Maldives vacay that was a treat for fashion sore eyes. The picture featured the Bollywood actor donning a sultry diamond print bustier that came in yellow, blue, green and black hues.

The strappy crop top sported a sweetheart neckline to add to the oomph factor. Alaya teamed it with a pair of diamond print high waist shorts that too came in yellow, blue, green and black hues and sported two side pockets.

The diva layered her look with a matching diamond print cape that featured exaggerated sleeves and was knotted at the waist with a cloth belt. Leaving her silky tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Alaya accessorised her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Standing on the edge of a pool that extended into the turquoise blue ocean and the azure blue sky yonder, Alaya struck sensuous poses for the camera that instantly set fans on frenzy. She captioned the throwback picture, “Missing being in paradise (sic)” and punctuated it with an orange butterfly emoji.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label Saaksha & Kinni that boasts of bold prints, metal and stone embroidery techniques and love of Indian fabrics like chanderi. While the satin bustier and shorts originally cost ₹7,000 – ₹15,000 on the designer website, the chiffon cape is priced at ₹12,000.

Alaya F's bustier and shorts from Saaksha & Kinni (saakshakinni.com)

Alaya F's cape from Saaksha & Kinni (saakshakinni.com)

Alaya F was styled by fashion and celebrity stylists Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar.

