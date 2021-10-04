Alaya F in bikini top and mini skirt takes vacation wardrobe goals to another high in Maldives

In the past few days, we have all been vacationing vicariously through the Instagram accounts of our favourite actors. Many celebrities have jetted off to the Maldives for a vacation, and one of them is Alaya F, and she has been serving us enviable wardrobe and holiday goals. Her latest picture in a floral co-ord bikini top and mini skirt is the IT beach look for the season.

Alaya took to Instagram to share a photo of herself holidaying in the Maldives. In it, she climbed wooden stairs by the sea with a backdrop of clear blue skies. She aptly captioned the post, "Stairway to heaven, in heaven?"

Chilling like a diva in the Maldives, Alaya chose an ivory floral print bikini top and mini skirt for the particular photoshoot. Celebrity stylists Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar styled Alaya's sizzling beach look. Her co-ord set is from the shelves of the resort clothing label The Iaso.

ALSO READ: Alaya F in white bikini enjoys holiday in the Maldives, fan gushes over her abs

Alaya chose a strappy floral printed bikini top and flaunted her toned midriff and enviable curves. It came with a plunging neckline, inverted hem, and barely-there straps.

Alaya teamed the bikini top with a matching floral printed skirt adorned with tiered frills and mini length.

A barefoot Alaya accessorised her floral co-ord attire with large hoop earrings and a sleek layered chain. She tied her tresses in a sleeked back high ponytail, and for glam, she opted for eyeliner, nude lip shade and glowing skin.

Earlier, Alaya had shared pictures of herself chilling in the pool with a lavish spread. She captioned the post, "'Wait 30 mins after you eat, before you swim' Meanwhile."

Leaving her tresses open and accessorising with a layered neckpiece, the actor chose an orange bikini top and matching high-rise bottoms for the photos.

Alaya has been updating her fans with several snippets from her Maldives vacay. Take a look at some of her recent pictures here:

Meanwhile, Alaya F made her debut in the film industry with Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Tabu and Saif Ali Khan. She will be seen next in Freddy with Kartik Aaryan and in the Hindi remake of the Kannada thriller U-Turn.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON