Alaya F in white bikini enjoys holiday in the Maldives, fan gushes over her abs

Bollywood actor Alaya F has finally joined the long list of celebrities who have been escaping to the Maldives for a much-needed beach holiday. Her pictures prove that she is having the best time of her life. The star took to Instagram to share photos from her vacation and gave us the beach wardrobe goals that brightened up our weekend.

Alaya posted photos from her holiday on the gram with the caption, "Incase you can't tell from the photo, I'm really happy to be here." She chose an all-white bikini set for her shoot by the sea and teamed it with a printed shrug and a matching headband.

Alaya's ensemble is from the shelves of the swimwear and resort wear label Flirtatious India. The star's beach look impressed many of her followers and they took to the comments section to post heart and fire emoticons. One user wrote, "Absss." See the pictures and her video below:

Alaya chose an all-white bikini set for her Maldives vacation. Flaunting her toned midriff and svelte frame, she wore a halter neck bikini top featuring a plunging inverted neckline and gathered details on the front. She teamed it with low-waist bikini bottoms with cut-out details on the side.

Alaya teamed her bikini set with a sheer printed full sleeve shrug, adorned with blue, white and mustard print. The actor completed her beach look with a matching printed headband.

Alaya's beauty picks included open locks, glossy lip shade, minimal make-up, and silver hoop earrings for accessories.

On the professional front, Alaya F has an upcoming romantic-thriller Freddy, which also stars Kartik Aaryan. The film will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh. She has also started shooting for the Hindi remake of the Kannada thriller U-Turn, which is being backed by Ekta Kapoor.

