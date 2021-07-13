Alaya F in sheer thigh-slit gown and feather-adorned drape is an ethereal dream

Actor Alaya F is spreading dreamy vibes on the internet with her latest feather-adorned look for a steamy photoshoot. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, slipped into a sheer embellished ensemble teamed with a feather-motif drape for the pictures, and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Alaya's snippets from the shoot were posted on Instagram by her stylist Chandini Whabi. She shared two photos and a video of the star posing for the camera in the sensuous all-white ensemble.

Alaya's outfit in the photos from the shoot is from the labels, Lakkioui and Shehla Khan.

For the shoot, Alaya slipped into an ethereal sheer thigh-high slit gown. The sleeveless white dress was replete with intricate silver embellishments placed discreetly all over.

A plunging V neckline, broad straps to hold the dress, and the risqué slit added to the sexy charm of Alaya's look.

Alaya draped her sheer dress with a knee-length wrap in a soothing white hue and looked ready for the red carpet. The drape had feather motifs embroidered all over it.

The 23-year-old actor wore the dress with clear peep-toe pumps and dainty silver drop earrings. Middle-parted open locks styled in soft waves took her chic look to the next level.

Glowing skin, white cat-eye eyeliner, glossy nude pink lip shade, shimmery pink eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, highlighter on the cheekbones, bronzer on the face, a hint of blush on the cheeks, and on-fleek brows rounded off her glam.

On the professional front, Alaya was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan. The film also starred Tabu in a pivotal role. She will be seen next in the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2018 blockbuster Kannada thriller U Turn, which featured Shraddha Srinath in the lead role.

