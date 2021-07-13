Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Alaya F in sheer thigh-slit gown and feather-adorned drape is an ethereal dream
fashion

Alaya F in sheer thigh-slit gown and feather-adorned drape is an ethereal dream

Alaya F is an ethereal dream in new pictures from a photoshoot for which she slipped into a white sheer thigh-high slit gown. She draped it with a feather-adorned wrap.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Alaya F in sheer thigh-slit gown and feather-adorned drape is an ethereal dream(Instagram/chandiniw)

Actor Alaya F is spreading dreamy vibes on the internet with her latest feather-adorned look for a steamy photoshoot. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, slipped into a sheer embellished ensemble teamed with a feather-motif drape for the pictures, and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Alaya's snippets from the shoot were posted on Instagram by her stylist Chandini Whabi. She shared two photos and a video of the star posing for the camera in the sensuous all-white ensemble.

Alaya's outfit in the photos from the shoot is from the labels, Lakkioui and Shehla Khan.

ALSO READ: 5 most bold, beautiful, fashionable mother-daughter duos of Bollywood

For the shoot, Alaya slipped into an ethereal sheer thigh-high slit gown. The sleeveless white dress was replete with intricate silver embellishments placed discreetly all over.

A plunging V neckline, broad straps to hold the dress, and the risqué slit added to the sexy charm of Alaya's look.

Alaya draped her sheer dress with a knee-length wrap in a soothing white hue and looked ready for the red carpet. The drape had feather motifs embroidered all over it.

The 23-year-old actor wore the dress with clear peep-toe pumps and dainty silver drop earrings. Middle-parted open locks styled in soft waves took her chic look to the next level.

Glowing skin, white cat-eye eyeliner, glossy nude pink lip shade, shimmery pink eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, highlighter on the cheekbones, bronzer on the face, a hint of blush on the cheeks, and on-fleek brows rounded off her glam.

On the professional front, Alaya was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan. The film also starred Tabu in a pivotal role. She will be seen next in the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2018 blockbuster Kannada thriller U Turn, which featured Shraddha Srinath in the lead role.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alaya f
TRENDING NEWS

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch

Vikas Khanna posts pic of stunning new dish, asks tweeple to guess what it is

This nail art of a hand on a fingernail is leaving netizens amused. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP