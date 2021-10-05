Alaya F is living the dream as she holidays in Maldives in a stunning 7k bikini

Bollywood actor Alaya F is living the dream vacation in the Maldives and treating her fans with stunning pictures from the island nation. The star has been posting back to back photos from her holiday and giving us a glimpse into her swoon-worthy bikini collection. Her latest images in a brown bikini set will ramp up your beach wardrobe and leave you swooning.

Alaya took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she had realised she was definitely a beach person. She shared the news with two photos of herself posing on the beach wearing the gorgeous brown bikini set. The star captioned her photos, "I've realised, I'm definitely a beach person."

The brown bikini set that Alaya wore is from the shelves of the clothing label Ookioh. She teamed the beachwear with jewels from Soni Sapphire. Celebrity stylists Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar styled her look. Scroll ahead to see Alaya's beach OOTD and how she styled it.

See her post here:

Alaya chose a dark brown halter neck bikini top for her photoshoot. The bandeau-style top featured a knotted front detail and barely-there straps that went around her back. Her top is the perfect thing to bring while lounging on the beach.

Alaya added a touch of the '70s to her look with matching bikini bottoms. They came with low slung, adjustable signature rings and full coverage back. If you wish to add Alaya's bikini set to your collection, we have found the price details for you. Buying the pair would cost you ₹7,464. The bikini top and bottoms are both worth ₹3,732 (USD 50).

Alaya F's bikini top (ookioh.com)

Alaya F's bikini bottom. (ookioh.com)

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor accessorised the bikini set with a pair of vintage sunglasses, large hoop earrings, and a layered silver necklace. She kept her glam minimal with glowing skin and nude lip shade.

Alaya has been sharing several pictures of herself wearing stunning beachwear, including co-ord sets, swimsuits and more, from her Maldives holiday. Take a look at some of her posts here:

Meanwhile, Alaya F will be seen next in Freddy with Kartik Aaryan and the Hindi remake of the Kannada thriller U-Turn.

