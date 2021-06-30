Ali Fazal pairs pinstripe blazer and monochrome separates with Louboutin boots

Actor Ali Fazal just took his fashion game up by a notch, and we are living for this incredible sartorial moment. He is currently busy promoting his recently released anthology on Netflix called Ray, but that hasn’t stopped the actor from pulling off a suave look.

For a recent promotional event, the actor looked on-point in a voguish suit. His fashion stylist Anisha Gandhi took to the photo-sharing app to post pictures and a video of the star dressed in the impeccable ensemble that impressed the fashion police.

Ali chose a blue pinstripe notch-lapel blazer that had button details and double-breasted pockets. The cuffs of the jacket had matching buttons and a fitted silhouette. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Orofit Bespoke.

The Mirzapur actor wore the blazer over a crisp white shawl-collared shirt in cotton poplin. It came with a front wrap with a side tie and full sleeves that had defined cuffs.

The 34-year-old teamed the shirt with grey pants with front overlap wrap detail. It had pleats in the front. The overlap panel in the pants buttons up on the side. The separates are from the shelves of the label, Dash and Dot.

Ali chose minimal accessories to team with his quirky and stylish look. He wore a layered black beaded necklace, several antique rings, a watch and vintage style clear frame glasses. With a groomed beard and wild funky hair, the actor rounded it all off.

The highlight of his look was the Christian Louboutin high-heeled black leather boots. We loved the addition as it added a subtle pop of the signature Louboutin red hue to the monochrome-toned ensemble.

Ali Fazal stars in an episode called Forget Me Not in Ray. There are three other episodes in the web series, inspired by the works of renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Directed by Vasan Bala, Spotlight features Harshvardhan Kapoor and Radhika Madan. Abhishek Chaubey’s Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa stars Manoj Bajpayee. Srijit has directed Bahrupiya and Forget Me Not.

