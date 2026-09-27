Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal set the ramp on fire as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's Mijwan show. Watch

Designer Manish Malhotra unveiled his latest Mijwan collection on Saturday, celebrating 15 years of fine artisan craft from the Mijwan Welfare Society, featuring exquisite Chikankari and thread-work embroidery in signature ivory, deep green, coral, and ombré shades.

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For the showcase held in Mumbai on September 26, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, turned showstoppers for the designer. Let's decode the exquisite looks they wore on the ramp:

Alia Bhatt closes Manish Malhotra's grand Mijwan show

Alia Bhatt turned showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra at his grand Mijwan showcase in Mumbai last night. Dressed in a full custom chikankari couture look, styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia looked dazzling in ivory. Her ensemble is a full bridal attire featuring a stunning saree, elevated with eye-catching jewels and a veil.

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{{^usCountry}} The ivory chikankari saree by Manish Malhotra features intricate Chikankari embroidery, shimmering sequin embellishments, silver embellishments along the border, scalloped borders, and a pallu draped on her shoulder to show off the stylish, modern blouse and the intricate work on the saree. The styling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ivory chikankari saree by Manish Malhotra features intricate Chikankari embroidery, shimmering sequin embellishments, silver embellishments along the border, scalloped borders, and a pallu draped on her shoulder to show off the stylish, modern blouse and the intricate work on the saree. The styling {{/usCountry}}

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The bandeau-style blouse features intricate appliqué, spaghetti straps, a square neckline accentuating her décolletage, a cropped hem, and a tailored silhouette. Rhea Kapoor, Alia's stylist, complemented the saree with a matching see-through veil, draped on her head. It, too, features scalloped borders, chikankari work, sequin embellishments, and a floor-sweeping length.

For accessories, Alia wore a massive diamond-and-pearl necklace set in white gold, further accentuated with diamond-encrusted haath phools on both hands, statement earrings, and a mang tika.

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Centre-parted sleek bun, a dewy makeup, glossy pink lips, and smoky eyes round off her makeup. To create the dewy look that complemented the intricate details of her ensemble, she opted for feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, lightly rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, and soft contouring.

What did Vicky Kaushal wear?

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, complemented Alia in a midnight-blue-and-ivory sherwani set from Manish Malhotra's Mijwan collection. It features a white kurta, matching flared pants, and a bandhgala jacket.

The highlight of his look was the jacket, which came decked with intricate chinkakari work, sequin embellishments, and a tailored fit. The split bandhgala, with a collared neck, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, an open front with a single button enclosure, and side slits, completed the look.

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He complemented the look with diamond jewels, including a fully diamond-encrusted chain and statement rings on both hands. A pair of white juttis, a back-swept hairdo, and a rugged beard completed his look.