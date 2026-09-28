Alia Bhatt brings 1997 Givenchy couture into 2026 with a butter yellow look, sharp tailoring and cute statement bow

Alia Bhatt proves that whether she’s serving a glamorous red-carpet look or keeping things chic in a co-ord set, she can pull off both with equal panache. The actor was spotted in Mumbai with Ranbir Kapoor, dressed in a sophisticated pale yellow ensemble that perfectly captured the office-core aesthetic.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The outing came soon after she walked the runway for Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan show, where she shared the spotlight with Vicky Kaushal. Let’s decode Alia’s chic look and take away some easy fashion notes for your next workwear moment. (Also read: Alia Bhatt proves sequins never go out of style in dazzling top, mini skirt at Don’t Be Shy premiere with Ranbir Kapoor )

Alia Bhatt stuns in chic butter yellow outfit

Alia turned heads in a butter yellow skirt-and-top ensemble from Givenchy’s 1997 couture collection for Alexander McQueen. The fitted, long-sleeved top featured sharp notched lapels and a deep neckline, bringing a structured edge to the soft pastel hue.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The real showstopper was the oversized bow cinched at the waist. Adding volume and drama to the otherwise streamlined silhouette, it instantly became the focal point of the look. Gathered detailing around the waist softened the structured design, striking a balance between sharp tailoring and feminine detailing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The real showstopper was the oversized bow cinched at the waist. Adding volume and drama to the otherwise streamlined silhouette, it instantly became the focal point of the look. Gathered detailing around the waist softened the structured design, striking a balance between sharp tailoring and feminine detailing. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She teamed the top with a matching fitted mini skirt, with subtle ruching adding texture while keeping the overall silhouette sleek and understated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How she styled her look

Keeping the accessories minimal, Alia opted for petite gold earrings and delicate rings that added just a hint of sparkle without taking attention away from the statement outfit.

Her beauty look followed the same understated approach. She wore a fresh, luminous base with softly defined eyes, a touch of blush and a muted nude-pink lip. The pared-back makeup complemented the pastel outfit rather than competing with it.

She finished the look with her hair pulled back into a sleek, centre-parted bun, adding to the polished, sophisticated feel of the ensemble.

With its butter-yellow palette, sculpted tailoring and statement bow, Alia’s vintage couture look struck a balance between old-school glamour and modern minimalism. It’s a lesson in how one dramatic detail can elevate an otherwise clean and understated outfit.

On the work front

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Alia will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in Tumbbad 2 alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor was last seen in Alpha, the YRF Spy Universe film, alongside Sharvari.