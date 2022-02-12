Alia Bhatt brings floral power to Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions in 26k white saree: Mom Soni Razdan reacts

Actor Alia Bhatt is a force to be reckoned with, be it on-screen or the red carpet. Recently, the star kickstarted the Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions with full power and on-point looks. She has been wearing elegant white sarees for each occasion, channelling the fierce character of Gangubai from her much-anticipated film. For the latest promotional event also, Alia looked jaw-droppingly stunning in a white floral saree.

On Saturday, Alia, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, took to Instagram to share sunkissed pictures of herself and captioned it with flower, sun and white heart emoticon. The actor brought floral power with her look in the white linen saree featuring multi-coloured prints. Alia's ensemble even got praises from her online fans and her mother, Soni Razdan. Keep scrolling to find what she commented on Alia's post and where you can buy the look.

Alia draped herself in a morakasi printed semi-sheer linen saree full of beautiful floral prints done in bright and happy tones like blush and fuchsia pink, green, brown and yellow for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions.

Alia Bhatt in a floral white linen saree.

Alia teamed the elegant six yards with a round-neck half sleeve linen blouse adorned with matching floral print, front button closures, and a cropped hem length. She chose heeled sandals, an oxidised silver ring, and statement silver jhumkis with beads and pink accents to accessorise the traditional attire.

Alia Bhatt's soft glam with the floral linen saree.

In the end, Alia's glam picks with the six yards included blush pink lip shade, dewy base make-up, a hint of blush on the cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, dainty bindi and a messy braided hairdo adorned with a white rose hair accessory.

Coming to the price details of the floral six yards, it is from the shelves of the traditional clothing label Anavila and is called Kariya Morakasi Linen Sari. The six yards is worth ₹22,000 and with the blouse it will cost ₹26,000.

The Kariya Morakasi Linen Sari. (anavila.com)

After Alia posted the photos, her post garnered several likes and comments within a few hours of posting. Soni Razdan wrote, "Flower power [flower and heart emoticon]." Her hairstylist Mike Desir commented, "I loooooooooooove."

Comments on Alia Bhatt's post.

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival this month. The film will release theatrically on February 25.