Alia Bhatt channels her inner Gangu in white silk saree for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions: All pics inside

Actor Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Today, the star began the promotions of her much-anticipated film and decided to channel her inner Gangu for the occasion. She mixed the fierce vibes of her character from the film and her own feminine personal style. The result will take your breath away.

On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram to post several pictures of herself wearing a pearl white silk saree and a sleeveless blouse. The star wore the traditional look to promote her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She captioned the post, "AA RAHI HAIN GANGU [rose emoji] Sirf cinema main - February 25 Se (Gangu is arriving, only in cinema from February 25)."

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled Alia's bombshell look that garnered more than 1 lakh likes within minutes of getting posted. The star chose a pearl white silk saree for the promotions, reminiscent of her character Gangubai, who wears a white saree in the film's recently-released trailer.

Alia's white silk saree features scalloped borders all over the pallu and borders and comes adorned with sequinned and thread embroidery. The diva draped the six yards around her body in a traditional style, allowing the pallu to hang from her shoulder in a floor-grazing length.

The 28-year-old star, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, wore the six yards with a sleeveless white blouse adorned with Chikankari embroidery, sequinned patterns, a wide U neckline and a plunging back.

In the end, Alia chose minimal yet striking accessories to style her traditional look. She opted for a statement ring and ear studs adorned with a shiny gemstone.

The star left her wavy auburn tresses open in a side parting and decorated them with two roses. Bold red lip shade, heavy mascara on the lashes, dewy base make-up, dainty bindi, and a hint of blush on the cheeks rounded off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt plays a brothel owner turned matriarch and politician in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will release in theatres on February 25. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and others.