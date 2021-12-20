Alia Bhatt's stunning pics in golden-nude Sabyasachi lehenga set go viral: Yay or Nay?

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, has been bringing her fashion A-game forward in the past few days. Whether she was attending an event or promoting her upcoming projects - RRR and Brahmastra, the star impressed her fans and the fashion police every single time. Her latest pictures from a new photoshoot in velvet and tulle lehenga set has her followers screaming for more.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who styled Alia's latest look, took to Instagram to share pictures of the Brahmastra actor wearing a bespoke gold and nude coloured lehenga. She shared several posts on her page and captioned them, "Gold and nude and everything skin," and "Velvet Tulle and 50 shades of nude."

The lehenga set is from the shelves of ace-designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's label. It comes replete with distinctive details and embroidered patterns, and Alia teamed the traditional attire with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery Collection.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Celebs who made yoga cool in 2021

Alia's lehenga set for the regal photoshoot features a gold velvet sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging V neckline and cropped length. She teamed the choli with a tulle lehenga that comes in a nude shade replete with gold sequinned embroidery and gold patti embellishments on the borders.

Alia teamed her dreamy lehenga and choli with gold and nude brown heavy velvet dupatta. It features gold jali embroidery and sequinned details on the patti adorned on the sides. In the end, vintage gold and emerald rings and pretty chandelier-style jhumkis rounded off her jewels.

Alia Bhatt in a nude and gold lehenga set.

For the glam picks, Alia opted for side-parted wavy hair, white nail paint, kohl-adorned eyes, mascara-laden lashes, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, dainty bindi, nude lip shade and sharp contour.

What do you think of Alia's lehenga look: Yay or Nay?

Meanwhile, Alia has several projects in her pipeline. She will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar-directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and her home-project Darlings.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON