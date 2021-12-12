Alia Bhatt or Janhvi Kapoor: Who wore the sheer floral white saree better?

Floral prints are an evergreen style. Even our favourite Bollywood divas feel the same. The best-dressed celebrities of the industry love wearing this print in various style statements. Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor also embraced this voguish look by wearing a floral printed saree reminiscent of the retro era. Their six yards were strikingly similar. Moreover, this fashion coincidence proved that a classic floral saree could never stop being a favourite trend.

Janhvi Kapoor was in Delhi to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit with Anil Kapoor earlier this month. The star shared pictures from a photoshoot on her Instagram, giving a glimpse of her look for the event. She wore a floral printed saree and a bralette-styled blouse in the photos.

The saree Janhvi chose for the event is from the shelves of the clothing label Raw Mango. The sheer georgette six yards features silver gota borders adorned all over and red flowers painted on a white background.

Janhvi Kapoor in a sheer floral print saree.

Janhvi wore the sheer printed saree with a sleeveless white bralette carrying a plunging U neckline and back and cropped length. Oxidised silver bangles, emerald ring and matching jhumkis featuring blue accents rounded off the jewels.

In the end, centre-parted curly tresses, kohl-adorned eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, and nude brown lip shade completed the glam.

Janhvi Kapoor teams her saree with white bralette-style blouse.

Alia Bhatt chose a similar attire as she posed on the sets of her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside co-stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and director Karan Johar. The star's saree also came replete with a floral pattern in a distinct red hue.

Alia draped herself in a sheer georgette six yards featuring a red floral pattern, done on a pristine white background. She wore the saree in a traditional draping style and paired it with a spaghetti-strapped embroidered white bralette.

Alia Bhatt with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and director Karan Johar.

Alia teamed the ensemble with gorgeous silver jewellery - jhumkis, a round nath, and a matching ring. A dainty bindi, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, kohl-clad eyes, and mascara-laden lashes rounded off Alia's glam.

Who do you think pulled off the look, Alia or Janhvi?

