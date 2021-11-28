Janhvi Kapoor is ready to party in style in shimmery black powersuit and we are in love

It may be too early to start deciding what to wear for a Christmas or New Year's Eve bash with your friends, but if you are like us, it is never too early to take inspiration from our favourite Bollywood stars. And actor Janhvi Kapoor has a perfect look to help you make heads turn at the next party you will attend. She shared several photos of herself dressed in a stylish powersuit, and it is one of the most glamorous festive looks ever.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, November 28, Janhvi shared several photos of herself wearing a black sequinned powersuit. She captioned it with just a black heart emoticon. The Mr and Mrs Mahi star looked ready to party in style in the ensemble. We are obsessed with every bit of this look.

Scroll ahead to see the entire shimmery black attire and find out how Janhvi styled it to take tips from her.

The ensemble featured a notch lapel collar blazer in chic black shade featuring rows of sequinned embellishments, plunging V neckline, loose silhouette, double pockets, long sleeves, and buttoned-up front.

Janhvi paired the jacket with high waisted bootcut pants in black shade adorned with similar sequin embroidery. The fitted top and flared bottom silhouette of Janhvi's pants added a retro touch to her shimmery look.

Janhvi Kapoor in a black sequinned powersuit.

The 24-year-old actor teamed the powersuit with pointed black stilettos and statement jewellery pieces. She chose silver hoop earrings and rings in quirky shapes like snakes and infinity symbols.

Centre parted chestnut hair left open in soft waves, glossy pink lip shade, mascara-laden lashes, glowing skin, a light blush on the cheeks, and subtle eye shadow rounded off the glam picks.

Janhvi Kapoor chose minimal make-up with the powersuit.

Power dressing has been something of a mainstay in many Bollywood celebrities' wardrobes. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, many stars have experimented with this style. The result has never disappointed us. Janhvi also makes it to the top of this list, and this new look proves the same.

