With Jingle bells in mind, Janhvi Kapoor poses like she ‘can play Mozart.’ Here’s what she wore

Janhvi Kapoor is splashing a range of colours on Instagram with her pictures from a recent photoshoot. Recently the actor celebrated Diwali in style, in the six yards of grace from fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s wardrobe. She also decked up in pink as her own “barbie baby” for one of the photoshoots with sister Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures of herself in a range of colours from her fashion photoshoots. On Monday, Janhvi added to the colour splash on Instagram with pictures from one of her magazine photoshoots. For this time, the fashionista decided to go all glittery in a Manish Malhotra ensemble.

Janhvi played muse to Manish Malhotra and picked a shimmery co-ord set from his wardrobe. In an indoor setup, Janhvi posed by a piano and gave us all the “Mozart” vibes, when all she had in mind is Jingle bells – we are not saying, Janhvi is saying.

In the picture, Janhvi can be seen decked in a midriff-baring green cropped top with full sleeves. She teamed it with a green and silver shimmery long skirt that blended glitter and mystic vibes perfectly. “Pose like you can play Mozart when all you have up your sleeve is jingle bells,” wrote Janhvi. Take a look at her pictures here:

Janhvi leaned on a piano like a diva as she posed for the pictures. She aptly accessorised her look for the day with a silver choker and a bracelet. Styled by fashion stylist Anushree Sardesai and Vidusha Rane, Janhvi looked like a mermaid in this attire. The frilly-collared cropped top perfect hugged her shape and showed off her curves.

Assisted by hair stylist Mike Desir and makeup artist Riviera Lynn, Janhvi left her long tresses open with a side part as she looked right at the camera. For makeup, Janhvi opted for a minimal look. In soft green eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Janhvi was fashion ready.

