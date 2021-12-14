Alia Bhatt looks adorable in a gorgeous floral dress worth 5k for outing with Soni Razdan

Actor Alia Bhatt is in a summer mood, and new pictures of the star going viral online are proof of the same. The Brahmastra actor, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, went on an outing with her mother, Soni Razdan, in Mumbai on Monday, December 13. Her lunch-date look for the occasion is perfect for lounging on the beach or enjoying a summer day.

Alia's wardrobe is a great mix of varying silhouettes. As much as the star loves her traditional ensembles or red-carpet-ready gowns, she also enjoys wearing casual denim and top combinations. However, she feels most comfortable in playful and flirty dresses. Moreover, she has served major style moments in the voguish look.

This latest floral midi is from the shelves of the clothing label Summer Somewhere. If you wish to add this ensemble to your summer collection, we found the price details for you. Keep scrolling to know the price and see Alia's pictures.

Alia's strapless dress comes in a soothing pastel blue shade and features a floral print in red, orange, green and white hues. The midi length, bodycon silhouette, fitted bodice, faux wrap detailing, a slanting thigh-high slit and a relaxed skirt elevated the ensemble's look completely.

Alia Bhatt in a strapless floral dress.

Alia wore the dress with retro white shades, gold hoop earrings, and clear peep-toe sandals. Centre parted open tresses styled in soft waves, glossy pink lip shade, glowing skin, and mascara-adorned lashes rounded it all off.

Still keen on buying Alia's look for the summer season? Called the Mare Midi Dress, the ensemble is available on the Summer Somewhere website. It is worth ₹5,590.

The Mare Midi Dress. (summersomewhereshop.com)

Meanwhile, Alia is gearing up for RRR's release in theatres on January 7, 2022. Apart from RRR, the star also has several other films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

