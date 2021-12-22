Alia Bhatt wins fashion game in dreamy nude bralette-pants with cape jacket for friend's wedding: All pics

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, keeps winning at the sartorial game, and we are nothing but impressed every single time. The 28-year-old actor, busy promoting her films Brahmastra and RRR, delighted netizens when new pictures of her in a dreamy nude attire made it online. The star wore a bralette and pants set with an embellished cape in the photos. It is the perfect bridesmaid look for the ongoing wedding season, so bookmarking it is the best idea.

Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, who also styled Alia's look, posted the star's photos on her Instagram page with "Stunner" as her caption. She also revealed that the actor's ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label, Faraz Manan.

Alia donned the ensemble for her best friend's wedding. It features a bralette-styled top paired with coordinated pants and a semi-sheer cape. The sleeveless blouse comes with a plunging neckline, silver patti adorned hem, and a midriff-baring cropped length.

The RRR actor wore the top with matching pants in the same nude shade and silver patti attached to the waist. The fit and flared silhouette added a trendy touch to the outfit.

In the end, Alia layered a backless cape jacket with exaggerated floor-grazing sleeveless on her shoulders. It features silver and blush pink sequinned embellishments and patti borders.

Alia styled the ensemble with minimal accessories like shimmery earrings, statements rings, and nude peep-toe stilettos. Side parted locks styled in soft waves completed the hairdo.

As for the glam picks, the star chose mascara-heavy make-up, berry-toned lip shade, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows and glowing skin.

Alia's sartorial choices have always revolved around fun and flirty pieces. This style aesthetic reflects in her traditional outfits. There is a contemporary touch in this piece too - fit for the bold and modern woman. So, are you ready to take some style notes from the Brahmastra actor?

Meanwhile, Alia has several projects in her pipeline. She will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar-directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and her home-project Darlings.

